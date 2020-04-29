April 28, 2020

After a recommendation from the California Rodeo’s COVID-19 Response Committee, the Executive Board voted to postpone the 110th California Rodeo Salinas to October 8th-11th, 2020. The Professional Bull Riding will take place Wednesday, October 7th. The timeline is rigid for critical preparations such as ordering supplies, maintaining the grounds and more for a July event and Monterey County Public Health Officer Dr. Moreno has indicated that the shelter in place order, that already extends into early May which is one of our busiest months for volunteers, will be extended, making the preparation window unattainable.

The California Rodeo Salinas is one of the top ten rodeos in the U.S. for professional rodeo contestants as well as an economic driver for our local community, creating over $11 million in economic impact in just one week. This includes donations to local non-profits who work during our events to earn money for their programs. The association feels that it is important to make every effort to host the California Rodeo Salinas and some of the auxiliary events if at all possible. “Our hope is that regulations and guidelines related to the virus will be less restrictive in October than July, but hosting the event is still subject to pending health guidelines,” said Salinas Sports Complex General Manager Jim Slaten. Details about tickets and more will be communicated when they are solidified and the COVID-19 Response Committee will continue to evaluate other events. The COVID-19 Response committee meets weekly to review new information regarding the virus.

Ongoing updates can also be found at www.CARODEO.com or by following @carodeosalinas on social media.

About California Rodeo Salinas

The 110th California Rodeo Salinas will take place October 8-11, 2020. The California Rodeo Association is a not-for-profit organization that strives to preserve and promote the traditions of the California Rodeo Salinas and the West. We support the community and other non-profit organizations through the staging of the annual California Rodeo Salinas and other year round operations of the Salinas Sports Complex. Through donation of our facility, vending and fundraising opportunities during Rodeo and other events, the California Rodeo Association returns over $500,000 annually to local non-profits. For more information about the California Rodeo Salinas, log on to www.CARodeo.com or call the California Rodeo Office at 831-775.3100. ‘Like’ the California Rodeo on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CARodeoSalinas or follow us on twitter @CaliforniaRodeo for updates, photos and more.