Release Date May 8, 2020

A Message from National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum President Natalie Shirley



Museum to reopen May 18 with updates to the Museum experience

The National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, or The Cowboy as many like to call it, is a place where the West comes to life though art and history. We love sharing it and miss welcoming you, our visitors, into this special place.

Tim, our Director of Security and Operation Services, and our Marketing Department have done a phenomenal job of sharing The Cowboy with a worldwide audience, but we are anxious to give visitors the opportunity to experience the museum again for themselves. At this time, we plan to reopen to the public on May 18, provided there are no new restrictions imposed by the city or state.

We are so excited to finally open our new children’s outdoor experience Liichokoshkomo’ (pronounced Lee-cho-kosh-ko-mo), a Chickasaw phrase meaning “Let’s play!” Its outdoor setting encourages play while connecting visitors with the social and historical influences that shaped the West. (Plus, it’s just fun!)

Our staff has been using their time and resources preparing the museum to welcome guests again. We’re following state and CDC guidelines to be able to confidently provide a safe, enjoyable experience.

Your safety is a top priority, and because of that, the social distancing and cleaning procedures that have become a way of life for all of us are now staples of the way we run our Museum in this environment. Here are some of the changes you’ll see when we reopen:

Increased Sanitization and Social Distancing

Additional cleaning measures have been implemented to sanitize frequently touched objects and surfaces throughout the Museum multiple times a day. Interactive elements have been removed or restricted.

Markers and signage will be placed throughout the building to encourage good hygiene and proper social distancing at all times.

Hand sterilization stations have been placed throughout the museum.

We have over 100,000 square feet accessible to the public under roof, and occupancy will be limited based on the current social distancing recommendations. Occupancy of small galleries and theaters and the Museum Store will be posted and follow the recommended distancing guidelines.

Healthy Staff and Visitors

Our staff will have their temperature taken daily and will be wearing masks. Employees showing any signs of illness will be asked to stay home.

Likewise, if guests are feverish or sick, they will be asked to delay their visit. Following CDC guidance, masks will be recommended for visitors where safe and age-appropriate.

We’ve missed you and we look forward to seeing you soon!

Sincerely,

Natalie Shirley

