2023 Western Lifestyle Trade Craft Showcase Entries & Results

National Junior High and High School Rodeo Association members dropped off 39 handcrafted pieces for the 2023 Western Lifestyle Trade Craft Showcase.

For the fourth year in a row, the entries for the Western Lifestyle Trade Craft Showcase presented by Western Horseman did not disappoint. A total of 39 pieces were entered with 14 states represented in the contest. Categories for this year were broken down into Art, Tack & Equipment, Fashion and Craftsmanship. Western Horseman presented a total of $8,450 in scholarships to the winners in each category, as well as to two overall champions and an “aspiring maker” winner. The winners also received swag bags from Art of the Cowgirl, and each contestant was provided two tickets (at will call) for the 2024 Art of the Cowgirl event.

In addition to scholarship money, this year Western Horseman has partnered with silversmith Nevada Miller and her Be A Maker School to help provide continuing education for our Overall Winner, Emma Ardnt, and our Aspiring Maker winner, Justin Anaya, in further developing their trade craft skills. BAMS is a subscription-based educational service that offers courses in silversmithing and engraving, chap making and leather tooling, rawhide and leather braiding, Western photography and cinch making.

Results and Entries

Overall Grand Champion — Leggings by Emma Ardnt

Emma Ardnt was awarded a $1,250 scholarship and a certificate to continue her education through Be A Maker School. “My goal for these leggings was to make something that I have never seen before and to make them very flashy and unique. The hardware is sterling silver and genuine turquoise. There is also genuine gator inlaid.” –Emma Ardnt

Reserve Champion — Boot rack by Walker Hanafin

Walker Hanafin was awarded a $1,000 scholarship. When asked what it means to be a Maker, he replied, “It lets me know that I can make a product that other people can use, and it feels good to know that.”

Aspiring Maker Winner — Justin Anaya

Justin Anaya is the Aspiring Maker award winner and received a certificate to continue his education through Be A Maker School. When asked why he wanted to learn the Western trades, Anaya wrote, “I want to learn because I want to keep Western traditions alive.”

Aspiring Maker Winner and Second Place Craftsmanship

Craftsmanship

With a total of 11 entries in the Craftsmanship category, our first place winner was Sadie Rempel with a tooled leather Bible cover and checkbook cover. In second place was Justin Anaya with a pair of leggings, and in third place was Tyler Porter with a pair of handmade spurs.

First Place Craftsmanship Sadie Rempel Second Place Craftsmanship Justin Anaya Third Place Craftsmanship Tyler Porter

Chaps by Quinnton Shwaluk Belts by Emma Ardnt Belt by Gracyn Kummer Bedroll by Audrey Wright Hat by Audrey Fagg Cross by Dominic Dubberstine-Ellerbrock Spurs by Kadence Martin

Art

There were a total of eight entries in the Art category of the Western Lifestyle Trade Craft Showcase. First place was awarded to Audrey Fagg for her ceramic jewelry holder, in second place was Sadie Rempel with her pointillism and pencil drawings, and in third place was Tava Sexton for her painting.

First Place Pottery by Audrey Fagg Second Place Art by Sadie Rempel Second Place Art by Sadie Rempel Third Place Painting by Tava Sexton

Drawing by Sevens Clendenin Drawing by Sevens Clendenin Paintings by Taylor Jones Key chain by Annah Southern Key chain by Annah Southern Cactus art by Kass Kimble Boots by Emma Ardnt

Fashion

With nine entries in the Fashion category, first place went to Ayla Goss on her beaded set. Tava Sexton received second place for her wool outfit, and third place went to Sadie Rempel for her set that includes a hair clip, earrings and tooled heels.

First Place Beadwork by Ayla Goss Second Place Clothing by Tava Sexton Third Place Heels, Hair Clip and Earrings by Sadie Rempel Third Place Heels, Hair Clip and Earrings by Sadie Rempel Third Place Heels, Hair Clip and Earrings by Sadie Rempel

Purse by Audrey Fagg Clothing by Lilly Sexton Phone Case by Annah Southern Phone Case by Annah Southern Hair Clip by Abigail Peterson Earrings by Gracyn Kummer Necklace by Emma Ardnt

Tack & Equipment

Out of 11entries in the Tack & Equipment category, Desatoya (Desi) Coombs won first place for her tooled stirrup leathers and breast collar. Second place went to Sadie Rempel for her beaver woolies, shotguns and tooled spur straps. Third place was awarded to Charlie Wright for his two engraved bits.

First Place Stirrup Leathers and Breast Collar by Desatoya (Desi) Coombs Second Place Spur Straps, Shotguns and Woolies by Sadie Rempel Second Place Spur Straps, Shotguns and Woolies by Sadie Rempel Second Place Spur Straps, Shotguns and Woolies by Sadie Rempel Third Place Two Engraved Bits by Charlie Wright Third Place Two Engraved Bits by Charlie Wright