2023 Western Lifestyle Trade Craft Showcase Entries & Results

National Junior High and High School Rodeo Association members dropped off 39 handcrafted pieces for the 2023 Western Lifestyle Trade Craft Showcase.

For the fourth year in a row, the entries for the Western Lifestyle Trade Craft Showcase presented by Western Horseman did not disappoint. A total of 39 pieces were entered with 14 states represented in the contest. Categories for this year were broken down into Art, Tack & Equipment, Fashion and Craftsmanship. Western Horseman presented a total of $8,450 in scholarships to the winners in each category, as well as to two overall champions and an “aspiring maker” winner. The winners also received swag bags from Art of the Cowgirl, and each contestant was provided two tickets (at will call) for the 2024 Art of the Cowgirl event. 

In addition to scholarship money, this year Western Horseman has partnered with silversmith Nevada Miller and her Be A Maker School to help provide continuing education for our Overall Winner, Emma Ardnt, and our Aspiring Maker winner, Justin Anaya, in further developing their trade craft skills. BAMS is a subscription-based educational service that offers courses in silversmithing and engraving, chap making and leather tooling, rawhide and leather braiding, Western photography and cinch making.

Results and Entries

Overall Grand Champion — Leggings by Emma Ardnt

Emma Ardnt was awarded a $1,250 scholarship and a certificate to continue her education through Be A Maker School. “My goal for these leggings was to make something that I have never seen before and to make them very flashy and unique. The hardware is sterling silver and genuine turquoise. There is also genuine gator inlaid.” –Emma Ardnt

Left side of leggings by Emma Ardnt.
Right side of leggings by Emma Ardnt.
Maker Emma Ardnt.

Reserve Champion — Boot rack by Walker Hanafin

Walker Hanafin was awarded a $1,000 scholarship. When asked what it means to be a Maker, he replied, “It lets me know that I can make a product that other people can use, and it feels good to know that.”

Walker Hanafin standing next to his boot rack.

Aspiring Maker Winner — Justin Anaya

Justin Anaya is the Aspiring Maker award winner and received a certificate to continue his education through Be A Maker School. When asked why he wanted to learn the Western trades, Anaya wrote, “I want to learn because I want to keep Western traditions alive.”

Justin Anaya holding his handmade leggings for the 2023 Western Lifestyle Trade Craft Showcase.
Aspiring Maker Winner and Second Place Craftsmanship

Craftsmanship

With a total of 11 entries in the Craftsmanship category, our first place winner was Sadie Rempel with a tooled leather Bible cover and checkbook cover. In second place was Justin Anaya with a pair of leggings, and in third place was Tyler Porter with a pair of handmade spurs.

Sadie Rempel with her tooled bible cover and checkbook cover.
First Place Craftsmanship Sadie Rempel
Justin Anaya holding his handmade leggings.
Second Place Craftsmanship Justin Anaya
Tyler Porter holding his spurs.
Third Place Craftsmanship Tyler Porter
Quinnton Shwaluk with his blug and white chaps.
Chaps by Quinnton Shwaluk
Emma Ardnt holding her tooled belts.
Belts by Emma Ardnt
A tooled belt on a black background for the 2023 Western Lifestyle Trade Craft Showcase.
Belt by Gracyn Kummer
A bedroll on a black background.
Bedroll by Audrey Wright
Audrey Fagg holding her hat with a Yellowstone crown.
Hat by Audrey Fagg
Dominic holding his American flag cross.
Cross by Dominic Dubberstine-Ellerbrock
Kadence Martin holding her handmade spurs.
Spurs by Kadence Martin

Art

There were a total of eight entries in the Art category of the Western Lifestyle Trade Craft Showcase. First place was awarded to Audrey Fagg for her ceramic jewelry holder, in second place was Sadie Rempel with her pointillism and pencil drawings, and in third place was Tava Sexton for her painting.

Audrey Fagg holding her pottery.
First Place Pottery by Audrey Fagg
Sadie Rempel with her drawing of a horse.
Second Place Art by Sadie Rempel
Sadie Rempel with her drawing of an eagle.
Second Place Art by Sadie Rempel
Tava Sexton with her painting of a horse.
Third Place Painting by Tava Sexton
Drawing of girl and horse on black background.
Drawing by Sevens Clendenin
Drawing of man and horse on black background.
Drawing by Sevens Clendenin
Taylor Jones holding her paintings for the 2023 Western Lifestyle Trade Craft Showcase.
Paintings by Taylor Jones
Annah Southern holding her Western Lifestyle Trade Craft Showcase entries.
Key chain by Annah Southern
Key chain on black background.
Key chain by Annah Southern
Kass Kimble holding his cactus art.
Cactus art by Kass Kimble
Emma Ardnt holding her handmade boots.
Boots by Emma Ardnt

Fashion

With nine entries in the Fashion category, first place went to Ayla Goss on her beaded set. Tava Sexton received second place for her wool outfit, and third place went to Sadie Rempel for her set that includes a hair clip, earrings and tooled heels.

Ayla Goss holding her beaded set.
First Place Beadwork by Ayla Goss
Tava Sexton holding her handmade wool outfit for the 2023 Western Lifestyle Trade Craft Showcase.
Second Place Clothing by Tava Sexton
Sadie Rempel with her tooled heels.
Third Place Heels, Hair Clip and Earrings by Sadie Rempel
Tooled hair clip on black background.
Third Place Heels, Hair Clip and Earrings by Sadie Rempel
Leather earrings on black background.
Third Place Heels, Hair Clip and Earrings by Sadie Rempel
Audrey Fagg holding her handmade purse for the 2023 Western Lifestyle Trade Craft Showcase.
Purse by Audrey Fagg
Lilly Sexton holding her handmade outfit.
Clothing by Lilly Sexton
Annah Southern holding her Western Lifestyle Trade Craft Showcase entries.
Phone Case by Annah Southern
Tooled phone case on black background.
Phone Case by Annah Southern
Tooled hair clip on black background.
Hair Clip by Abigail Peterson
Tooled earrings on black background.
Earrings by Gracyn Kummer
Turquoise necklace by Emma Ardnt.
Necklace by Emma Ardnt

Tack & Equipment

Out of 11entries in the Tack & Equipment category, Desatoya (Desi) Coombs won first place for her tooled stirrup leathers and breast collar. Second place went to Sadie Rempel for her beaver woolies, shotguns and tooled spur straps. Third place was awarded to Charlie Wright for his two engraved bits.

Tooled breast collar and stirrup leathers by Desi Coombs.
First Place Stirrup Leathers and Breast Collar by Desatoya (Desi) Coombs
Beaver woolies by Sadie Rempel.
Second Place Spur Straps, Shotguns and Woolies by Sadie Rempel
Tooled spur straps by Sadie Rempel for the 2023 Western Lifestyle Trade Craft Showcase.
Second Place Spur Straps, Shotguns and Woolies by Sadie Rempel
Shotgun chaps by Sadie Rempel.
Second Place Spur Straps, Shotguns and Woolies by Sadie Rempel
Engraved bit on black background.
Third Place Two Engraved Bits by Charlie Wright
Engraved bit on black background.
Third Place Two Engraved Bits by Charlie Wright
Mohair cinch on black background.
Mohair Cinch by Kylie Overly
Tooled leather noseband by Abigail Peterson.
Halter by Abigail Peterson
Muletape halters by Kylie Higgs.
Muletape Halters by Kylie Higgs
Muletape halters by Jackson Schmidt.
Muletape Halters by Jackson Schmidt
Annah Southern holding her Western Lifestyle Trade Craft Showcase entries.
Vertical Knife Sheath by Annah Southern
Knife sheath on black background.
Vertical Knife Sheath by Annah Southern
Tooled rope can by Katie Wright.
Tooled Rope Can by Katie Wright
Braided breast collar by Paden Evans for the 2023 Western Lifestyle Trade Craft Showcase.
Braided Breast Collar by Paden Evans
