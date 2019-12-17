‘A Cowboy Christmas’ book celebrates Western style and traditions

Add homespun hints of Western style and hospitality to your holiday home and celebrations with ideas from A Cowboy Christmas.

‘A Cowboy Christmas’ | Hardback or eBook | 304 pages |Release Date: September 2019 | Publisher: TwoDot Books | $26.95 (hardback), $25.50 (eBook) | rowman.com or other online booksellers

“A gathering is more than just an opportunity to break bread together. It’s an opportunity to connect lives, deepen friendships, and share in the wonder of Christmas.”—Excerpt from A Cowboy Christmas

Everything seems to become busy and move fast during the holiday season, and the distractions take time away from friends, family and festivities. If you’re still planning your holiday decorations, gifts and meals, there’s still time to get help. USA Today best-selling author Shanna Hatfield offers a homespun guide to every aspect of the holiday season in A Cowboy Christmas.

Raised on a farm in Oregon, Hatfield developed an appreciation for Christmas, country life, cooking and hosting family gatherings. There was sledding, ice skating on the pond and preparing food with staple ingredients. She recalls her childhood memories of Christmas as a foundation for the book, and supplements them with stories and traditions from families connected to rodeo, ranching and the Western lifestyle.

The book is divided into two sections. The first features profiles, as well as everything you need to create your own cowboy Christmas­­­ — from planning and preparing for a party to creating a welcoming entry, building a snowman, trimming a tree, and making and wrapping gifts. There’s also a cowboy poem and other unexpected surprises and ways to spread holiday cheer sprinkled throughout the pages.

The second section features 75 easy-to-make recipes for appetizers and beverages, breakfasts and breads, soups and salads, side dishes, main dishes and desserts. Even if you won’t be hosting a holiday meal, the recipes can be made to share at potlucks or parties you attend. The recipes in the last section of the book are gifts from the kitchen.

Each recipe and project is beautifully photographed and styled. This 304-page book is not only fun to flip through and admire the arrangements, it is also a celebration of cowboy traditions and the Christmas spirit.