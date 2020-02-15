Time To Ride® Now Accepting 2020 Applications

Following a highly successful pilot program in 2019, Time To Ride® is now accepting applications for 2020 Time To Ride Program Facilities. An initiative of the American Horse Council (AHC) Marketing Alliance, Time To Ride’s purpose is to introduce school-age children to horseback riding and horse care in a safe, welcoming environment by helping approved facilities gain new students with marketing-related support.

One pilot program participant said, “We used our Time To Ride Program Facility status to reach an entire school district and become part of their physical education program.” In 2019, Time To Ride Program Facilities acquired an average of 9 beginner riders, with one facility gaining 35 new lesson students!

Time To Ride Program Manager Molly O’Brien said, “We’re very excited about the success of the pilot program. The participants were very willing to share ideas and suggestions, and we’re implementing some of those for this year, including a recommended curriculum that’s being incorporated into the marketing materials.”

O’Brien continued, “In addition, we’re working with one of the Marketing Alliance members to develop a digital marketing campaign for each facility that would be created, implemented and managed for free. We’re hoping to implement this program over the summer.”

Equine facilities and instructors must meet specific requirements to be considered for Time To Ride Program Facility approval. All instructors must either hold a current professional membership with one or more national breed or discipline associations, be certified as an instructor through a recognized program such as Certified Horsemanship Association or licensed as a riding instructor in the state in which they teach.

Barns and instructors meeting the program’s standards are designated Time To Ride Program Facilities and provided with marketing tools, techniques and assistance to help in reaching out to their local schools, youth groups, recreational departments and similar organizations.

Time To Ride Program Facilities also receive free or discounted products and services from Marketing Alliance member companies and organizations, including a free or discounted Professional Membership from United States Pony Clubs, a free Fan Membership from US Equestrian, a coupon for a free bag of Purina horse feed, discounts on purchases from Certified Horsemanship Association, Spalding Laboratories, Troxel Helmets, Weaver Leather and more.

To learn more about Time To Ride, review the requirements and apply, visit www.timetoride.org.

About Time To Ride

Time To Ride is managed and funded by the American Horse Council Marketing Alliance. The Marketing Alliance was founded by a consortium of equine-related corporations and organizations to encourage and support the growth of the U.S. horse industry. Current members of the Marketing Alliance include: Active Interest Media/Equine Network, American Horse Council, Spalding Labs, Purina and Zoetis. Additional support is provided by the American Association of Equine Practitioners, American Paint Horse Association, American Quarter Horse Association, National Reining Horse Association, Troxel Helmets and Weaver Leather. Educational support is provided by Certified Horsemanship Association, US Equestrian and United States Pony Clubs.