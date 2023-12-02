Sandra Day O’Connor, the first female Supreme Court Justice, died on December 1, 2023 at the age of 93.

Photograph courtesy of Alan Day

O’Connor grew up on a cattle ranch in Arizona. Her Western roots gave her the grace, grit and determination to succeed, even in an arena no woman had ever stepped foot in. After attending law school at Stanford and serving as the Arizona assistant attorney general, O’Connor was appointed to a vacant seat on the Arizona Senate. President Ronald Reagan appointed her as the 102nd U.S. Supreme Court Justice — the first woman appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

O’Connor was a groundbreaking member of the United States judicial branch of government, but more than that, she was a hall of fame cowgirl, a cherished colleague and friend, and beloved by her family.

Western Horseman had the distinct honor to interview O’Connor and members of her family before her passing for our January “Women’s” Issue, where we are celebrating women who paved ways for cowgirls who came behind them. We are proud to have been able to highlight O’Connor’s incomparable legacy, and our hearts are with her loved ones as they navigate this devastating loss.