Stay in the Know About What’s up With the West.

From recommended reads to binge-worthy shows, we’ve got you covered.

What to Watch

Filmed in Weatherford, Texas — the cutting horse capital of the world — “Tin Top” aims to uphold the Western way of life.

It’s refreshing to find a series that takes inspiration from real stories by horsemen and veterans. Tackle the hardships and rewards of perseverance on a Texas ranch in the scripted family drama, “Tin Top.” This crowdfunded show follows three former Marines who return to a family-owned ranch for new beginnings.

The Draw: “Tin Top” uses experiences inspired by true events, stories and people.

Where to Watch: horsepro.tv, Facebook, YouTube and X

What to Read

Fans of Western Horseman’s own “Real Life Ranch Wife” can learn more about writer Jolyn Young in her new memoir.

“Never Burn Your Moving Boxes: A Tale of a Real-Life Cowboy Wife” by Jolyn Young provides readers with a sometimes funny — and sometimes heartbreaking — account of Young’s struggles and triumphs through cowboying, marriage and family life.

The Draw: Young’s memoir tackles tough topics and highlights the required grit and grace required not only to be a ranch wife but also a mother.

Where to Purchase: horseandriderbooks.com

In the Arena

After 38 years, Las Vegas will continue hosting the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

The Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association Board of Directors and the Las Vegas Events Board of Trustees announced their agreement to keep the NFR in Las Vegas, Nevada, through the year 2035.