Voting Kicks Off For Third Annual Best Of Western Horseman Awards

World’s Leading Horse Magazine Since 1936 Recognizes Pioneers in the Western Industry

Fort Worth, Texas (June 7, 2024) — For 88 years, the pages of Western Horseman have told the unique stories of companies, people and events that have shaped the Western world into what it is today. This brand has dedicated its mission to expanding the West and educating its admirers. Western Horseman has been a steady lighthouse in the development of the Western industry. This system of recognition the Western Horseman team developed three years ago aims to recognize these companies, people and events that have the same dedicated mission this brand has: preserving the cowboy spirit and promoting the Western way of life.

The 2024 Best of Western Horseman Awards campaign began with nominations in the first few months of 2024. The nominations were a combination of staff recommendations and reader submissions. Now, the committee-selected nominees will be included in the voting process, which will take place June 10-July 1. The 374 nominees are organized into five sections: Apparel, For the Horse, Home and Ranch, People, and Culture. These sections were divided into 26 unique categories, such as Cowboy Hats, Tack and Gear, Craftsmen, Western Icons, Events, and more.

Western Horseman is as essential to cowboy life as good horses, clean water and vast ranches,” John Lunn, VP Enthusiast Group said. “For the third year in a row, we are thrilled to recognize those who represent our Western way of life and share in our mission to uphold our standard of excellence and keep our Western industry alive for generations to come.”

The Best of Western Horseman Awards honors the Western industry each year by celebrating brands, people and events that epitomize cowboy spirit and authenticity. They are timelessly Western.

The fan-voted winners for this distinguished honor will be revealed in the December issue of Western Horseman magazine. Voting for the Best of Western Horseman Awards concludes July 1 at 11:59 p.m. CST. Cast your votes at westernhorseman.com/best-of-western-horseman/.

