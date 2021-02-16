Colt Starting at Estancia Ranquilco

Join Gabe Clark and Reata Brannaman Clark for a colt starting clinic at a working guest ranch in Argentina.

For 10 days in March 2020, several horsemen and -women from the United States, Denmark, Chile, and Argentina gathered at Estancia Ranquilco, a 100,000-acre family owned working guest ranch in Argentina, for a unique colt starting clinic.

Clinic participants learned horsemanship principles from Gabe Clark and Reata Brannaman Clark, while assigned a ranch colt to work with during the clinic. Gabe and Reata adjusted their training methods to fit each horse and rider, and offered individual coaching.

Clinic participants watch Gabe Clark work a colt at Estancia Ranquilco, a working guest ranch in Argentina.

Photo by Andria Hautamaki

Riders started colts in the ranch’s sturdy roundpens under the trees, and rode outside in the rolling, rugged countryside along the Trocoman River.

In addition to building horsemanship skills, the clinic was a chance to soak in rural Argentina and experience a cross-cultural exchange between horsemen and stockmen. The experience included taking part in a traditional Argentine branding.

Discover the full experience in “A Road to Horsemanship,” by Andria Hautamaki, in the February 2021 issue of Western Horseman.To learn more about Estancia Ranquilco guest ranch go to ranquilco.com.