Dan James’ Hitching Post

This six-horse hitching post eliminates time spent catching, saddling and tying horses individually before training sessions, and teaches the horses patience.
At any time, trainer Dan James’ Kentucky facility can have between 10 and two dozen horses that need to be worked and/or ridden. James has spent nearly four decades horseback, and today specializes in freestyle reining and liberty training, which involves working with a horse on the ground instead of on its back.
Each day, he brings up six horses as a group, ties each one to his sturdy, self-designed hitching post, and begins an assembly-line-style grooming and saddling. By tackling the chore in groups, he hits two goals: eliminating time between rides and teaching each horse patience.
To create his six-horse hitching post, James first decided on a location that offered the horses shade. Then, he and some friends set about making it sturdy and unmovable.
“It is convenient for me to have them close to the arena,” James says. “I can get into a rhythm riding one horse, then the next. It is also a great way to teach a busy horse to stand. However, I would never tie a young horse that hadn’t been tied to this [six-horse] post. It is for older horses that know how to stand.
“For a young horse I’m starting, I have another tie in our round pen that is specifically created to allow me to let loose the horse if it gets into trouble. Once the horse understands not to set back or knows that setting back is not a way to escape, I will tie it on this post.”
This article was originally published in the March 2017 issue of Western Horseman.