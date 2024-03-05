Meet the Athletes: 2024 The American Performance Horseman

Get to know the top riders from the National Reining Horse Association, National Cutting Horse Association and National Reined Cow Horse Association making up the five teams competing in 2024 The American Performance Horseman.
The American Performance Horseman presented by Teton Ridge kicks off March 8th in Arlington, Texas featuring the top five professionals from the NRHA, NCHA and NRCHA as well as a concert by Luke Bryan. One rider from each discipline are paired together to create five different teams. Athleticism from horse and rider at the highest form will be on display as teams compete for their cut of a million dollars.
Deirdre Lester, CEO of Teton Ridge, stated, “The American Western Weekend is a true celebration of Western heritage, culture, and entertainment. This event celebrates the rich tradition of precision Western horsemanship and offers an unforgettable experience and insight into the world of performance horse competitions.”
What to expect:
The event begins with opening ceremonies following by the cutting aspect of the competition. After the cutters cut up the stadium, there will be a Ghost Hounds concert which will pave the way for the reining competition. After all five reiners have slid through Globe Life Field, the cow horses wrap up the evening with the exciting fence work portion. While the judges tally scores there will be a concert by Alli Walker. Following the concert, the winners will be announced and then Luke Bryan will end the evening with a concert.
Meet the Teams
Team Royal Blue | Team Racing Green | Team Burnt Orange | Team Imperial Purple | Team Regal Red
Team Royal Blue:
Casey Deary &
Down Right Amazing
(Colonels Smoking Gun x Wimpys Little Chic)
Reining
LTE:$4,180,984
Adan Banuelos &
Storyteler
(Smooth Talkin Style x Show Biz Kitty)
Cutting
LTE:$6,778,437
Clayton Edsall &
Bet He Sparks
(Bet Hesa Cat x Sparking Train)
Reined Cow Horse
LTE:$1,574,576
Team Racing Green:
Andrea Fappani &
All Betts Are Off
(Colonels Smoking Gun x Wimpys Little Chic)
Reining
LTE: $8,801,083
Wesley Galyean &
Nineteen 42
(Hottish x Lil Rattler)
Cutting
LTE:$6,538,397
Matt Koch &
Smart Ladies Sparkles
(WR This Cats Smart x Shiners Diamond Lady)
Reined Cow Horse
LTE:$1,570,821
Team Burnt Orange:
Brian Bell &
Gunna Whoa
(Inferno Sixty Six x Whoawhiz)
Reining
LTE:$2,650,768
Morgan Cromer &
Cool Guitar
(Stevie Rey Von x This Kats Kool)
Cutting
LTE: $5,215,952
Corey Cushing &
SJR Talkin Diamonds
(Smooth Talkin Style x Shiners Diamond Girl)
Reined Cow Horse
LTE: $4,088,383
Team Imperial Purple:
Jason Vanlandingham &
Gunnabeabigtime
(Gunnatrashya x Big Time Jazzy)
Reining
LTE: $3,780,702
James Payne &
Summer Time Fun
(Metallic Cat x Hey Georgy Girl)
Cutting
LTE: $5,426,578
Justin Wright &
Scooter Kat
(Kit Kat Sugar x Scooters Daisy Dukes)
Reined Cow Horse
LTE: $2,894,794
Team Regal Red:
Cade McCutcheon &
Finals Bound
(Gunnatrashya x Wimpys Little Chic)
Reining
LTE: $2,417,205
Austin Shepard &
Kittenish
(Hottish x Show Biz Kitty)
Cutting
LTE:$10,546,820
Sarah Dawson &
Smart Chic An Tari
(Smart Chic Olena x Shiney Tari)
Reined Cow Horse
LTE:$2,104,300
^ All rider photos by Kiese & Co
* Rider Life-Time Earnings from EquiStat as of February 29, 2024