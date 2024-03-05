Meet the Athletes: 2024 The American Performance Horseman

Get to know the top riders from the National Reining Horse Association, National Cutting Horse Association and National Reined Cow Horse Association making up the five teams competing in 2024 The American Performance Horseman.

The American Performance Horseman presented by Teton Ridge kicks off March 8th in Arlington, Texas featuring the top five professionals from the NRHA, NCHA and NRCHA as well as a concert by Luke Bryan. One rider from each discipline are paired together to create five different teams. Athleticism from horse and rider at the highest form will be on display as teams compete for their cut of a million dollars.

Deirdre Lester, CEO of Teton Ridge, stated, “The American Western Weekend is a true celebration of Western heritage, culture, and entertainment. This event celebrates the rich tradition of precision Western horsemanship and offers an unforgettable experience and insight into the world of performance horse competitions.”

What to expect:

The event begins with opening ceremonies following by the cutting aspect of the competition. After the cutters cut up the stadium, there will be a Ghost Hounds concert which will pave the way for the reining competition. After all five reiners have slid through Globe Life Field, the cow horses wrap up the evening with the exciting fence work portion. While the judges tally scores there will be a concert by Alli Walker. Following the concert, the winners will be announced and then Luke Bryan will end the evening with a concert.

Meet the Teams

Team Royal Blue | Team Racing Green | Team Burnt Orange | Team Imperial Purple | Team Regal Red

Team Royal Blue:

Photo by Chelsea Schneider Media Casey Deary &

Down Right Amazing (Colonels Smoking Gun x Wimpys Little Chic)

Reining

LTE:$4,180,984





Photo by PHC Adan Banuelos &

Storyteler (Smooth Talkin Style x Show Biz Kitty)

Cutting

LTE:$6,778,437



Photo by Anna Krause Photography Clayton Edsall &

Bet He Sparks (Bet Hesa Cat x Sparking Train)

Reined Cow Horse

LTE:$1,574,576



Team Racing Green:

Photo by Chelsea Schneider Media Andrea Fappani &

All Betts Are Off (Colonels Smoking Gun x Wimpys Little Chic)

Reining

LTE: $8,801,083



Photo by Seth Petit Wesley Galyean &

Nineteen 42 (Hottish x Lil Rattler)

Cutting

LTE:$6,538,397



Photo by Anna Krause Photography Matt Koch &

Smart Ladies Sparkles (WR This Cats Smart x Shiners Diamond Lady)

Reined Cow Horse

LTE:$1,570,821



Team Burnt Orange:

Photo by Chelsea Schneider Media Brian Bell &

Gunna Whoa (Inferno Sixty Six x Whoawhiz)

Reining

LTE:$2,650,768



Photo by Seth Petit Morgan Cromer &

Cool Guitar (Stevie Rey Von x This Kats Kool)

Cutting

LTE: $5,215,952



Photo by Anna Krause Photography Corey Cushing &

SJR Talkin Diamonds (Smooth Talkin Style x Shiners Diamond Girl)

Reined Cow Horse

LTE: $4,088,383



Team Imperial Purple:

Photo by Chelsea Schneider Media Jason Vanlandingham &

Gunnabeabigtime (Gunnatrashya x Big Time Jazzy)

Reining

LTE: $3,780,702



Photo by Seth Petit James Payne &

Summer Time Fun (Metallic Cat x Hey Georgy Girl)

Cutting

LTE: $5,426,578



Photo by Anna Krause Photography Justin Wright &

Scooter Kat (Kit Kat Sugar x Scooters Daisy Dukes)

Reined Cow Horse

LTE: $2,894,794



Team Regal Red:

Photo by Chelsea Schneider Media Cade McCutcheon &

Finals Bound (Gunnatrashya x Wimpys Little Chic)

Reining

LTE: $2,417,205



Photo by PHC Austin Shepard &

Kittenish (Hottish x Show Biz Kitty)

Cutting

LTE:$10,546,820



Photo by Anna Krause Photography Sarah Dawson &

Smart Chic An Tari (Smart Chic Olena x Shiney Tari)

Reined Cow Horse

LTE:$2,104,300

^ All rider photos by Kiese & Co

* Rider Life-Time Earnings from EquiStat as of February 29, 2024