Horsemen’s Haikus

The best horsey haikus have verses featuring colts, Ibuprofen, and life’s important lessons: Don’t text and ride!
I feed them their hay
and then I clean up their stalls
Job security
Colt went to the show
One point out of the finals
Now we are both broke
Feeling kind of poor
Took my gray horse to the sale
Sold him bought three more
North wind blows so cold
Forgot to tighten my cinch
Ibuprofen please
He sees my halter
Then he turns and trots away
Guess I can train one
Do not ride and text
Horse is tall — that branch is low
Siri where’s my hat
My family shrugs
My friends think I’m half crazy
Calloused hands, full heart
Sold my horse, I think!
Then comes the dreaded statement
“Let me ask my spouse”
The more that I learn
The less I see that I know
This is Horsemanship