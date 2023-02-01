Horsemen’s Haikus

The best horsey haikus have verses featuring colts, Ibuprofen, and life’s important lessons: Don’t text and ride!

I feed them their hay

and then I clean up their stalls

Job security

Colt went to the show

One point out of the finals

Now we are both broke

Feeling kind of poor

Took my gray horse to the sale

Sold him bought three more

North wind blows so cold

Forgot to tighten my cinch

Ibuprofen please

He sees my halter

Then he turns and trots away

Guess I can train one

Do not ride and text

Horse is tall — that branch is low

Siri where’s my hat

My family shrugs

My friends think I’m half crazy

Calloused hands, full heart

Sold my horse, I think!

Then comes the dreaded statement

“Let me ask my spouse”

The more that I learn

The less I see that I know

This is Horsemanship