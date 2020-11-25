Season of Thankfulness

Living a life filled with horses (good and bad), close friends and family, and loyal readers, it’s hard not to be bursting with thankfulness.

This time of year, I’m bursting with thankfulness, but I also have a list of wants for Christmas, so I believe I’ll just share both.

I’m thankful, first and foremost, for the opportunities I’m presented and the freedoms I exercise and enjoy in this country I live in, no matter the craziness, political controversy or division we experience at different times. The bottom line is that, as it stands, I’m blessed and grateful to be where I am, doing what I do.

Kelli Neubert (center) is thankful for her family and their involvement in the horse industry.

Photo courtesy of Kelli Neubert

I’m thankful for the network and opportunities my business and horses present me day after day. We’re busy and moving and going and have plenty to look forward to. I’m constantly amazed and humbled by how small the horse world really is, and I cherish the connections I’ve made from all the cowboys, cowgirls, horse people and all the others involved in the industry. It’s truly an incredible group of people that share a common ground, and I’m grateful to be a part of it.

I’m thankful for the horses I love and the ones I do not. The ones I love have filled my soul and the ones I don’t have taught me much more than any horse that’s made the process easy.

I’m thankful for good weather (and an occasional cold day so that I can get “inside stuff” done). But mostly the warm, sunny days with little wind. I’m very rarely thankful for the wind.

I’m thankful for great broodmares and folks willing to take a risk on standing their good studs and the hope and promise that comes with all the foals in the spring.

I’m thankful for the few chances I’ve had to compete, as the highs have been unforgettable and addicting and the lows have taught me empathy and perspective. They’ve given me accountability and a reason to keep my horse and myself disciplined and in shape. Sometimes I come home with a check, and sometimes I come home with the desire to practice more and never repeat whatever happened in the arena.

Of course, I’m thankful for my family and friends and the chance to spend time together, making memories and laughter and good food.

Writing has been a great way for me to connect with so many from the portal of my screen, and I’m thankful to each and every one of you for being my audience. I appreciate the encouragement from those who do, and I’m both entertained and happy to have the critics, as I don’t feel I’d be doing my job properly if everyone agreed with me, all the time.

Happy Thanksgiving to each and every one of you. Enjoy the food, enjoy the fellowship (even if it’s at a distance) and enjoy the ride—because my No. 1 item on my Christmas list is that 2020 won’t repeat itself again, ever!

Well, that and a covered pen with top-of-the-line windscreens, for obvious reasons.