2020 WRCA Top Horse Contenders

Meet the horses vying for top horse honors at the World Championship Ranch Rodeo.

Each year the during the Working Ranch Cowboys Association World Championship Ranch Rodeo, two of the five cowboys on each team are given the opportunity to nominate their good ranch horses to be in the running for WRCA Top Horse Award.

Horses will be judged on their cow sense, ability to work in multiple events and demeanor in the arena.

We’ve compiled a list of the horses who’ll be judged on their performances over next four days. All pedigrees are courtesy of the American Quarter Horse Association.

THOMPSON RANCH

1. LIL CAT OAKLEY — Chace Thompson

2014 Sorrel Gelding

2. MR TLC PADDY THREE — Tyler Thompson

2009 Gray Gelding

SINGLETON RANCHES

1. SCR CAT FLIT — Jacob Gudgell

2009 Bay Gelding

2. HELMER (grade gelding) — Wesley Gudgell

SANDHILL CATTLE CO. / MCMILLEN RANCH

1. TRR LUCKY BRAZOS — Tripp Townsend

2016 Gray Stallion

2. TRR TANQUERY CAT — James Winders

2013 Gray Gelding

WILSON CATTLE / EC CATTLE CO.

1. WIN AND YOUR IN – Rodey Wilson

2015 Red Dun Gelding

2. PISTOL PLAYIN ROY — Waylon Davis

2010 Sorrel Gelding

SARCO CREEK RANCH

1. TOYS JERRY MAXI — Parke Greeson

2006 Sorrel Mare

2. THIRD CARBON CUTTER — Buster Frierson

2005 Black Gelding

STIERWALT RANCH / TRENTMAN RANCH

1. COWBOYS DREAM 155 — Will Trenton

2011 Gray Gelding

2. TIN SOLDIER — Lane Stierwalt

2015 Red Road Gelding

R.A. BROWN RANCH

1. IMA WYNNA RAB — Myles Brown

2012 Gray Gelding

2. THOMAS E CAYENNE — Jojo Lemond

2011 SORREL GELDING

LONESOME PINE RANCH

1. MOLEO RONDO NOCHARGE — Bud Higgs

2006 Chestnut Mare

2. Bo Krueger

SMITH CATTLE CO.

1. SPRYO — Clint Jackson

2012 Palomino Stallion

2. ROWDY METALLIC — Colten Jackson

2013 Sorrel Gelding

BABBIT RANCH

1. “Birdie” — Clay Rodgers

2. “FROSTY” — Everett Ashurst

McPHAIL LAND & CATTLE

1. FELIX THE FIRST — Miles Baker

2013 Sorrel Gelding

2. BO (grade gelding) — Dayton McPhail

2015 Sorrel Gelding

CROSSROADS RANCH

1. MOMS GOT IT GOIN ON – Jerryd Burris

2014 Bay Roan Gelding

2. SMOOTH CAT FEATHERS — Trey Rusk

2006 Bay Gelding

JOLLY RANCH / S & L CATTLE CO.

1. SWING MY DUES — Nick Peterson

2010 Bay Gelding

2. BOONSVILLE — Phy Lord

2012 Sorrel Gelding

HATCHET RANCH / WILLOWS RANCH

1. HAIDASLITTLELEOTO — Whip Peterson

2010 Sorrel Gelding

2. WF PACHUCKOS FANNY — Cody Tillery

2009 Chestnut Gelding

FOLK RANCH / ZIBELL RANCH

1. STARLIGHT GUN RUNNER — Tim Forth

2010 Buckskin Gelding

2. STRAIT CONCHO — Clayton Zebell

2014 Gray Gelding

CIRCLE M8 / BARNES CATTLE

1. SHAKE IT LUCCHESE — Blaine Barness

2008 Bay Gelding

2. DEAN GUNS — Chance Holcombe

2013 Sorrel Gelding

BEACHNER BROTHERS

1. LITTLE TEE J PAUL — Cody Kendall

2002 Gray Gelding

2. BLUE BLOOD NIC — Ty Swiler

2015 Red Roan

RIVER BASIN RANCH / ADCOCK CATTLE CO.

1. BADLANDS OAK DIGGER — Braydon Adcock

2012 Bay Roan

2. DUECES JET FROST — Tj Hendricks

2014 Bay Gelding

BARRON HIGHSMITH / 20 WEST

1. HL THIS CATS PLAYFUL — Willie Barron

2009 Sorrel Gelding

2. TRR MR POWDER — Cory Highsmith

2009 Red Roan Gelding