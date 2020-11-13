Cowboys compete at the World Champsionship Ranch Rodeo
2020 WRCA Top Horse Contenders

Meet the horses vying for top horse honors at the World Championship Ranch Rodeo.

Each year the during the Working Ranch Cowboys Association World Championship Ranch Rodeo, two of the five cowboys on each team are given the opportunity to nominate their good ranch horses to be in the running for WRCA Top Horse Award.

Horses will be judged on their cow sense, ability to work in multiple events and demeanor in the arena.

We’ve compiled a list of the horses who’ll be judged on their performances over next four days. All pedigrees are courtesy of the American Quarter Horse Association.

THOMPSON RANCH

1. LIL CAT OAKLEY — Chace Thompson

2014 Sorrel Gelding

WRCA Top Horse contender Lil Cat Oakley

2. MR TLC PADDY THREE — Tyler Thompson

2009 Gray Gelding

WRCA Top Horse contender Mr TLC Paddy Three

SINGLETON RANCHES

1. SCR CAT FLIT — Jacob Gudgell

2009 Bay Gelding

WRCA Top Horse contender SCR Cat Flit

2. HELMER (grade gelding) — Wesley Gudgell

WRCA Top Horse contender Helmer

SANDHILL CATTLE CO. / MCMILLEN RANCH

1. TRR LUCKY BRAZOS — Tripp Townsend

2016 Gray Stallion

WRCA Top Horse contender TRR Lucky Brazos

2. TRR TANQUERY CAT — James Winders

2013 Gray Gelding

WRCA Top Horse contender James Winders

WILSON CATTLE / EC CATTLE CO.

1. WIN AND YOUR IN – Rodey Wilson

2015 Red Dun Gelding

WRCA Top Horse contender Win And Your In

2. PISTOL PLAYIN ROY — Waylon Davis

2010 Sorrel Gelding

WRCA Top Horse contender Pistol Playin Roy

SARCO CREEK RANCH

1. TOYS JERRY MAXI — Parke Greeson

2006 Sorrel Mare

WRCA Top Horse contender Toys Jerry Maxi

2. THIRD CARBON CUTTER — Buster Frierson

2005 Black Gelding

WRCA Top Horse Contender Third Carbon Cutter

STIERWALT RANCH / TRENTMAN RANCH

1. COWBOYS DREAM 155 — Will Trenton

2011 Gray Gelding

WRCA Top Horse Contender Cowboys Dream 155

2. TIN SOLDIER — Lane Stierwalt

2015 Red Road Gelding

WRCA Top Horse contender Tin Soldier

R.A. BROWN RANCH

1. IMA WYNNA RAB — Myles Brown

2012 Gray Gelding

WRCA Top Horse contender Ima Wynna Rab

2. THOMAS E CAYENNE — Jojo Lemond

2011 SORREL GELDING

WRCA Top Horse contender Thomas E Cayenne

LONESOME PINE RANCH

1. MOLEO RONDO NOCHARGE — Bud Higgs

2006 Chestnut Mare

WRCA Top Horse contender Moleo Rondo Nocharge

2. Bo Krueger

WRCA Top Horse contender Bo Krueger

SMITH CATTLE CO.

1. SPRYO — Clint Jackson

2012 Palomino Stallion

WRCA Top Horse contender Spryo

2. ROWDY METALLIC — Colten Jackson

2013 Sorrel Gelding

WRCA Top Horse contender Rowdy Metallic

BABBIT RANCH

1. “Birdie” — Clay Rodgers

WRCA Top Horse contender Birdie

2. “FROSTY” — Everett Ashurst

WRCA Top Horse contender Frosty

McPHAIL LAND & CATTLE

1. FELIX THE FIRST — Miles Baker

2013 Sorrel Gelding

WRCA Top Horse contender Felix The First

2. BO (grade gelding) — Dayton McPhail

2015 Sorrel Gelding

WRCA Top Horse contender Bo

CROSSROADS RANCH

1. MOMS GOT IT GOIN ON – Jerryd Burris

2014 Bay Roan Gelding

WRCA Top Horse contender Moms Got It Goin On

2. SMOOTH CAT FEATHERS — Trey Rusk

2006 Bay Gelding

WRCA Top Horse contender Smooth Cat Feathers

JOLLY RANCH / S & L CATTLE CO.

1. SWING MY DUES — Nick Peterson

2010 Bay Gelding

WRCA Top Horse contender Swing My Dues

2. BOONSVILLE — Phy Lord

2012 Sorrel Gelding

HATCHET RANCH / WILLOWS RANCH

1. HAIDASLITTLELEOTO — Whip Peterson

2010 Sorrel Gelding

WRCA Top Horse contender Haidaslittleleoto

2. WF PACHUCKOS FANNY — Cody Tillery

2009 Chestnut Gelding

WRCA Top Horse Contender WF Pachuckos Fanny

FOLK RANCH / ZIBELL RANCH

1. STARLIGHT GUN RUNNER — Tim Forth

2010 Buckskin Gelding

WRCA Top Horse contender Starlight Gun Runner

2. STRAIT CONCHO — Clayton Zebell

2014 Gray Gelding

WRCA Top Horse contender Strait Concho

CIRCLE M8 / BARNES CATTLE

1. SHAKE IT LUCCHESE — Blaine Barness

2008 Bay Gelding

WRCA Top Horse contender Shake It Lucchese

2. DEAN GUNS — Chance Holcombe

2013 Sorrel Gelding

WRCA Top Horse contender Deans Guns

BEACHNER BROTHERS

1. LITTLE TEE J PAUL — Cody Kendall

2002 Gray Gelding

WRCA Top Horse contender Little Tee J Paul

2. BLUE BLOOD NIC — Ty Swiler

2015 Red Roan

WRCA Top Horse contender Ty Swiler

RIVER BASIN RANCH / ADCOCK CATTLE CO.

1. BADLANDS OAK DIGGER — Braydon Adcock

2012 Bay Roan

WRCA Top Horse contender Badlands Oak Digger

2. DUECES JET FROST — Tj Hendricks

2014 Bay Gelding

WRCA Top Horse contender Dueces Jet Frost

BARRON HIGHSMITH / 20 WEST

1. HL THIS CATS PLAYFUL — Willie Barron

2009 Sorrel Gelding

WRCA Top Horse contender HL This Cats Playful

2. TRR MR POWDER — Cory Highsmith

2009 Red Roan Gelding

WRCA Top Horse contender TRR Mr Powder
