2020 WRCA Top Horse Contenders

Meet the horses vying for top horse honors at the World Championship Ranch Rodeo.
Each year the during the Working Ranch Cowboys Association World Championship Ranch Rodeo, two of the five cowboys on each team are given the opportunity to nominate their good ranch horses to be in the running for WRCA Top Horse Award.
Horses will be judged on their cow sense, ability to work in multiple events and demeanor in the arena.
We’ve compiled a list of the horses who’ll be judged on their performances over next four days. All pedigrees are courtesy of the American Quarter Horse Association.