Best of Western Horseman Awards Presents 2023 Winners

World’s leading horse magazine since 1936 honors Western industry icons.

The Best of Western Horseman Awards aims to shine a spotlight on companies and individuals that have pioneered the future for the Western industry. Earlier this year, Western Horseman launched this multifaceted campaign with the goal to bring awareness and celebration to brands and industry icons who are dedicated to keeping the Western way of life alive and thriving.

Nominees were selected based on a number of factors, including fan nominations and editorial and staff recommendations. The 388 nominees were organized in five sections: People, Apparel, For Your Horse, Home & Ranch and Culture. Those sections were divided into 28 different categories, such as Hats, Equipment, Retail Stores, and Tack & Gear. The nominees were then published and voting opened. The winners were reader-voted.

As the voting concluded on August 20, 2023, Western Horseman staff tabulated the votes and dedicated the December “Best of Western Horseman” issue to the top three finalists in each category. Western Horseman editor, Amanda Devan, noted in the December Western Horseman issue, “For 87 years, Western Horseman has been a part of numerous Western industry milestones and innovations. It only made sense to us to celebrate others who are doing the same.”

The Best of Western Horseman Awards parallels the company’s core values of authenticity, cowboy spirit and the Western way of life. The “world’s leading horse magazine since 1936” has stood the test of time, and the same dedication to producing quality content is alive and well today.

“It’s an honor to recognize so many incredible individuals and brands that exemplify the cowboy spirit and continue to make a difference in their communities,” said Director of Western Brands Dani Licklider. “The Best of Western Horseman Awards is a small token of our appreciation for those who continue to support and protect the Western way of life that we all love.”

Visit shop.westernhorseman.com to purchase a copy of the December issue of Western Horseman or go here to view the 2023 Best of Western Horseman winners.

Nominations for the 2024 Best of Western Horseman Awards are currently open, and can be submitted by completing the form below.