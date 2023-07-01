Home Grown

Western Horseman has curated a selection of items for you and your horse — all made right here in the United States. You’ll be supporting our economy as you shop local, while purchasing quality pieces for your closet and ranch.

CBY Boots

CBY Boots features custom handmade cowboy boots from Rios of Mercedes, Anderson Bean and Olathe Boot Company. These boots are made the old-fashioned way — in America. CBY Boots goes a step above many retailers, designing over 50 new unique styles from these brands to offer its customers while specializing in tall top boots.

cbyboots.com

Resistol 30X Rough N Ready

Resistol fur felt hats are handcrafted from fur to finish entirely in the USA. Resistol’s 30X Rough N Ready introduces the RB profile, the newest and best-selling profile, featuring a 4 5/8-inch tall crown with a subtle hand-creased look and a shallow curbed brim ready to be shaped. Price: $605.

resistol.com

Gist Silversmiths Commemorative and Celebratory custom buckles

For a unique, one-of-a-kind design for that special celebration or commemorative buckle, Gist Silversmiths offers a wide range of price points and design options to choose from. You’ll work directly with a sales team member to achieve a finished product that will be a cherished memento, honoring that special event as well as knowing you’re wearing a product proudly made in America.

Call 530-644-8000 for custom orders. Ready-to-wear buckles are available on the website.

gistsilversmiths.com

Tippman Boss Hand Stitcher from Tippman Industrial

The Tippmann Boss Hand Stitcher is the original manual sewing machine. The Boss can sew up to 3⁄4 inches of leather without needing a cord or outlet. Simply pull the handle and start stitching with accurate and consistent results. It weighs 21 pounds and is available in black aluminum casting. Tippmann Industrial is located in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Price: $999.

tippmanindustrial.com