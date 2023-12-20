On The Cover
Charlene Morgan: Western Horseman Women of the West Award Recipient. Photography by Caballo Creative Co.
In This Issue
WOMEN WHO EMBRACE WILD
The women who influenced the West as we know it embraced legacy and adversity. BY KYLA JONES, Page 54
SANDRA DAY O’CONNOR
The inspiring life story of Sandra Day O’Connor, who blazed trails from a cattle ranch in Arizona all the way to the Supreme Court. BY JILLIAN SINCLAIR, Page 66
THE DEFINITION OF “COWGIRL”
The word “Cowgirl” is defined differently from woman to woman. Read how cowgirls Jessie Jarvis, Judy Wagner, Kendra Santos, Lisa Lockhart and Pam Minick define the word. BY HANNAH CRANDALL, Page 72
THEY CALLED HER LISA
Musings and stories from Alice Johnson-McKinney, the former business partner of John Wayne. BY KEVIN HOLTEN, Page 80
HITTING NEW TARGETS AFTER AGE 60
After a melanoma diagnosis threatened Marcy Bilynsky’s life, she took aim at a second chance. BY ANNA SOCHOCKY, Page 86
Ride West
Living The Dream Meet two women who are forging their path in the male-dominated day-working industry. Page 18
Women of the West Western Horseman Women of the West Award recipient Charlene Morgan. Page 24
Real Life Ranch Wife Bottle babies: Raising puppies when their mother won’t. Page 26
Craftsmen Courage and patience proved invaluable to the mother-daughter duo of Riding Free Tack, a business specializing in making lightweight saddles to build independence in young riders. Page 28
Western Stops A Stockyards stop at Maverick Fine Western Wear in the Historic Fort Worth Stockyards. Page 34
Products This one’s for the cowgirls: A collection of apparel and gear designed for women. Page 38
Cowboy Cooking Shrimp-stuffed poblano peppers from Northern Arizona’s 7 Up Ranch serve as a combination of seafood and the Southwest. Page 40
Rodeo Janie Johnson shines on TV by connecting with competitors. Page 42
Backcountry The origin story of the Burly Mountain Women packing group, as remembered by Melissa Hemken. Page 46
Cowboy Spirit Sonny James Equine Ministries gives young riders a sense of purpose. Page 50
In Every Issue
