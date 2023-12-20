On The Cover

Charlene Morgan: Western Horseman Women of the West Award Recipient. Photography by Caballo Creative Co.

Western Horseman January 2024

In This Issue

WOMEN WHO EMBRACE WILD

The women who influenced the West as we know it embraced legacy and adversity. BY KYLA JONES, Page 54

SANDRA DAY O’CONNOR

The inspiring life story of Sandra Day O’Connor, who blazed trails from a cattle ranch in Arizona all the way to the Supreme Court. BY JILLIAN SINCLAIR, Page 66

THE DEFINITION OF “COWGIRL”

The word “Cowgirl” is defined differently from woman to woman. Read how cowgirls Jessie Jarvis, Judy Wagner, Kendra Santos, Lisa Lockhart and Pam Minick define the word. BY HANNAH CRANDALL, Page 72

THEY CALLED HER LISA

Musings and stories from Alice Johnson-McKinney, the former business partner of John Wayne. BY KEVIN HOLTEN, Page 80

HITTING NEW TARGETS AFTER AGE 60

After a melanoma diagnosis threatened Marcy Bilynsky’s life, she took aim at a second chance. BY ANNA SOCHOCKY, Page 86

Ride West

Living The Dream Meet two women who are forging their path in the male-dominated day-working industry. Page 18

Women of the West Western Horseman Women of the West Award recipient Charlene Morgan. Page 24

Real Life Ranch Wife Bottle babies: Raising puppies when their mother won’t. Page 26

Craftsmen Courage and patience proved invaluable to the mother-daughter duo of Riding Free Tack, a business specializing in making lightweight saddles to build independence in young riders. Page 28

Western Stops A Stockyards stop at Maverick Fine Western Wear in the Historic Fort Worth Stockyards. Page 34

Products This one’s for the cowgirls: A collection of apparel and gear designed for women. Page 38

Cowboy Cooking Shrimp-stuffed poblano peppers from Northern Arizona’s 7 Up Ranch serve as a combination of seafood and the Southwest. Page 40

Rodeo Janie Johnson shines on TV by connecting with competitors. Page 42

Backcountry The origin story of the Burly Mountain Women packing group, as remembered by Melissa Hemken. Page 46

Cowboy Spirit Sonny James Equine Ministries gives young riders a sense of purpose. Page 50

In Every Issue

On The Web | Opening Shot | Leading Off | Contributors | Feedback

Get your copy here.