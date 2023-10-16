On The Cover

Best Seat in the House: Pick-up man Randy Britton of Cervi Championship Rodeo. Read the feature on page 80. Photography by Andria Hautamaki.

Western Horseman November 2023

In This Issue

BEST SEAT IN THE HOUSE

Rodeo pick-up men have a gritty job, and the men of Cervi Championship Rodeo would know. They exemplify horsemanship, stockmanship and teamwork as they keep cowboys and bucking stock safe. BY ANDRIA HAUTAMAKI, Page 80

SURF’S UP

This Cal Poly Break-A-Wave roping event combines die-hard rodeo competitors and non-traditional rodeo fans for a unique oceanside competition. BY KATIE BRADLEY BYARS, Page 94

OUTTA THE BOX

Michael Martin Jr. went from president of the American Junior Quarter Horse Association to Desert Storm veteran. He’s on a new career trajectory now and owes it all to horses. BY LINDSAY HUMPHREY, Page 106

Ride West

Living The Dream Kate Harrison is becoming the new female voice of bull riding and rodeo. Page 22

3 Questions Commissioner of the Texas Department of Agriculture Sid Miller. Page 28

Products The gear you need to hit the rodeo circuit and winter tips from Dakota Eldridge. Page 32

Rodeo Colorado’s Broken Spear Ranch makes a name for itself in the ranch rodeo world. Page 34

Real Life Ranch Wife Cowboy Kindergarten — Teaching kids to be cowboys and cowgirls takes patience and creativity. Page 38

Classic Cowboys Larry Swanson is still catching calves at age 91. Page 40

Women of the West Professional barrel racer Lisa Lockhart. Page 44

Cowboy Candy Store Arizona’s Congress Cowboy Supply offers great for the everyday cowboy. Page 46

Homestead Tie-down roar Riley Webb has a rodeo rig that feels like home. Page 50

Giving Bob Tallman’s Charity Golf Tournament. Page 58

From The Lens The 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo from the lens of Christopher “Click” Thompson. Page 62

In Every Issue

On The Web | Opening Shot | Leading Off | Events | Contributors

