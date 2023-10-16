On The Cover
Best Seat in the House: Pick-up man Randy Britton of Cervi Championship Rodeo. Read the feature on page 80. Photography by Andria Hautamaki.
In This Issue
BEST SEAT IN THE HOUSE
Rodeo pick-up men have a gritty job, and the men of Cervi Championship Rodeo would know. They exemplify horsemanship, stockmanship and teamwork as they keep cowboys and bucking stock safe. BY ANDRIA HAUTAMAKI, Page 80
SURF’S UP
This Cal Poly Break-A-Wave roping event combines die-hard rodeo competitors and non-traditional rodeo fans for a unique oceanside competition. BY KATIE BRADLEY BYARS, Page 94
OUTTA THE BOX
Michael Martin Jr. went from president of the American Junior Quarter Horse Association to Desert Storm veteran. He’s on a new career trajectory now and owes it all to horses. BY LINDSAY HUMPHREY, Page 106
Ride West
Living The Dream Kate Harrison is becoming the new female voice of bull riding and rodeo. Page 22
3 Questions Commissioner of the Texas Department of Agriculture Sid Miller. Page 28
Products The gear you need to hit the rodeo circuit and winter tips from Dakota Eldridge. Page 32
Rodeo Colorado’s Broken Spear Ranch makes a name for itself in the ranch rodeo world. Page 34
Real Life Ranch Wife Cowboy Kindergarten — Teaching kids to be cowboys and cowgirls takes patience and creativity. Page 38
Classic Cowboys Larry Swanson is still catching calves at age 91. Page 40
Women of the West Professional barrel racer Lisa Lockhart. Page 44
Cowboy Candy Store Arizona’s Congress Cowboy Supply offers great for the everyday cowboy. Page 46
Homestead Tie-down roar Riley Webb has a rodeo rig that feels like home. Page 50
Giving Bob Tallman’s Charity Golf Tournament. Page 58
From The Lens The 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo from the lens of Christopher “Click” Thompson. Page 62
In Every Issue
On The Web | Opening Shot | Leading Off | Events | Contributors