Western Wish List

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or for a loved one, this gift guide, curated by Western Horseman, has a little something for everyone.

Men’s Wrangler Sherpa Lined Jacquard Print Jacket in Pageant Blue

WRANGLER

When the cold weather comes, this time-tested staple is a warm alternative to your favorite denim jacket. It features authentic Western styling like flap front pockets with “W” stitching and snaps, as well as side-hand pockets, a button front, cozy sherpa lining and quilted lined sleeves to keep you toasty. Crafted with a blend of wool and strong fibers for long-term durability. The jacket also has a southwestern-inspired geometric woven print.

wrangler.com

Women’s Ariat Stretch Fit Boots

CAVENDER’S

Treat your calves right — these boots from Ariat are easy to pull on and expand to fit a wide range of calf sizes. The boot is made with full-grain leather and ATS technology insoles for all-day comfort. Starting at $169.99.

cavenders.com

Loupe + Barrel Collection 14K Yellow Gold & Diamond Cuff

PATSY WESSON JEWELRY DESIGNS

The Loupe + Barrel Limited Edition Collection of 14K and 18K fine jewelry celebrates the women of barrel racing. A native Texan and local Fort Worth jewelry designer, Patsy Wesson, G.G., has designed and manufactured this exquisite collection of jewelry in 14-karat and18-karat gold with natural rubies, diamonds and sapphires. View the full collection of rings, earrings, pendants, cuffs, hat pins and belt buckles online.

patsywesson.com

It’s Cool to be Cowgirl Crewneck Sweatshirt

WESTERN HORSEMAN

Show your fun and unique style with the Western Horseman It’s Cool to be Cowgirl sweatshirt. Featuring a cheerful heather blue lagoon color, this unisex-sized crew neck sweatshirt has ribbed cuffs and waistband for extra comfort and durability. A perfect style to keep you cozy and looking stylish.

shop.westernhorseman.com