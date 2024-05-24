Western Horseman Wins Big at Equine Media Awards

Western Horseman Awarded “Overall Publication” at the American Horse Publications Equine Media Awards.

Fort Worth, Texas (May 24, 2024) — American Horse Publications recently recognized Western Horseman as the publication to beat, honoring the magazine for content published in 2023 with the coveted General Excellence Overall Publication award at the annual AHP Equine Media Awards, Saturday, May 18, in Lexington, Kentucky. Additionally, Western Horseman received the title of General Excellence in the “Circulation of Over 20,000” print category, and second place for its Editorial Series submission “Conformation Confidence,” written by Andria Hautamaki.

Western Horseman has received the General Excellence honor multiple times throughout its storied existence, and last won the prestigious award for Overall Publication in 2018, for content published in 2017, and General Excellence in the “Self-Supported Print Publication Circulation of 15,000 and Over” category in 2022, for content published in 2021.

The award-winning issues from 2023 were the August and November issues, which highlighted integral women of the West, quality-dedicated craftsmen, working-ranch cowboys, educational content on horse health and much more. The six-part series “Conformation Confidence” was introduced in March 2023 and provided helpful visuals and in-depth interviews with trusted equine professionals. The series ran in consecutive issues from March through August.

“Carrying on the legacy of an 88-year-old brand is a tremendous responsibility and one that we take incredibly seriously in order to promote the Western way of life and preserve its history and traditions,” Western Horseman brand director Dani Licklider says. “Receiving these accolades from such a notable organization is a true testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, and we are incredibly honored to continue to innovate and pioneer a path for the next generation.”

The 2024 AHP Equine Media Conference was held May 16-18 and boasted participants from across the country, including panelists and moderators who led educational sessions on topics ranging from producing excellence in equine journalism to combining the love of riding with writing. Guest speakers included 25-year digital media veteran Eric Shanfelt, who covered the topics of audience development and social media ads, and Sarah Maslin Nir, staff reporter for The New York Times, who discussed both journalistic tips and projects in fiction. The conference concluded with the annual awards ceremony where winners in print, digital and multimedia equine journalism were honored.