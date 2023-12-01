AirFlex® Cinches from Weaver Equine®

Sponsored by Weaver Leather

Weaver Equine’s AirFlex® Cinches, incorporating Weaver’s patented AirFlex® technology, stand out as the most adaptable and trustworthy cinches currently accessible on the market.

Embraced across various equine disciplines, including cutting, roping, cow horse, barrel racing, reining, and trail riding, AirFlex® Cinches are esteemed for their versatility. Their design ensures an even distribution of pressure, promoting both comfort and performance. The reinforced D-Rings, secured with double-ply nylon and bar-tacked stitching, guarantee robustness and durability. AirFlex’s distinctive white cool flex foam sets it apart from traditional black neoprene by not absorbing heat. Likewise, AirFlex® Cinches feature uniquely molded airflow channels, optimizing circulation for breathability and flexibility.



The AirFlex® comes with stainless steel hardware that is resistant to corrosion, ensuring long-lasting durability. The padded flex edges are designed to move seamlessly with the horse, providing additional cushioning. This feature proves especially beneficial for activities such as spinning, cutting a cow, rounding a barrel, or riding in challenging terrain.

All these elements combine to create an essential, innovative performance cinch.

AirFlex® Cinch Options

Weaver’s patented Roll Snug® Cinch Buckle or a standard Flat Buckle is available for both straight and roper styles, catering to riders across a spectrum of disciplines, from recreational and working to professional, making them widely favored.

AirFlex® Cinches with Roll Snug® Buckle or Flat Buckle

The AirFlex® Cinch with our patented stainless steel Roll Snug® Cinch Buckle is at the pinnacle of cinch design! With a cutting-edge, patented buckle, its skillfully engineered roller system now exhibits reduced play, ensuring that your latigo glides more seamlessly than before. Crafted with a contoured lip to steadfastly hold your latigo in place, the buckle provides guidance for a consistently straight pull. Additionally, its contemporary and streamlined design includes a shaped buckle tongue with a hooked tip, contributing to the secure tie down of your latigo for enhanced stability.

Straight AirFlex® with Roll Snug® Buckle/Flat Buckle

Merino Wool Fleece Liner



The AirFlex® Cinch featuring either the Flat Buckle or Roll Snug® Buckle also offers the choice of added comfort through a stain-resistant, rapidly drying liner made from 100% merino wool fleece.

Easy Wash





AirFlex® Cinches are also crafted with convenient maintenance in consideration. The innovative design, featuring removable tops and durable nylon webbing, simplifies upkeep. The top can be easily removed for cleaning, thanks to the durable nylon webbing secured with hook-and-loop closures. Easy washing the AirFlex® Cinch adds to its appeal. Cleaning is a breeze—just hose it off after each ride, using eZall® Foamer or a regular hose. Hang to dry for consistently excellent results, ensuring convenience and longevity.

For a demonstration on cleaning the AirFlex®, check out this short video from award-winning equestrienne and natural horsemanship expert, Stacy Westfall:

90-day Test Ride Guarantee

Weaver stands behind the AirFlex® Cinches with a 90-day Test Ride guarantee. If, for any reason, the product fails to meet your expectations, just reach out to the Weaver customer service team within 90 days for a complete refund.

