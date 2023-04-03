Are You Struggling to Find Relief for Your Horse?

Sponsored by Kinetic Vet

EquiShield is the answer!

Equine skin and coat health is complicated. KineticVet’s EquiShield line of products offer horse-friendly solutions for nearly every skin or coat ailment. From fungal and bacterial skin issues, to sunburn, wounds, IBH and allergies, EquiShield covers it all! Allergy products are favorites in the EquiShield line. Equine allergies are common and customer feedback led to the creation of EquiShield SA (Skin & Allergy) Powder and EquiShield IBH (Insect Bite Hypersensitivity) Salve and Spray. Successful treatment of equine allergies involves systemic and topical therapy. KineticVet’s EquiShield line gives the horse owner both!

If your horse suffers from lumps, bumps, respiratory conditions and inflamed, reactive skin, you need EquiShield SA Powder! EquiShield SA (Skin & Allergy) Powder is specifically formulated for the horse suffering from allergies. Powerful ingredients provide antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits to your horse while supporting immune health and overall skin health.

Benefits of EquiShield SA:

Balances immune response

Drug-free

Allergy management without the side effects of corticosteroids

Supports skin hydration reducing impacts of atopic dermatitis and hypersensitivity

All natural ingredients like rice bran, ground stabilized flaxseed and quercetin*

*Quercetin is a natural antihistamine that possesses strong anti-inflammatory properties.

KineticVet’s EquiShield SA (Skin & Allergy) Powder comes in a 2 lb and 12 lb tub. .

Insect Bite Hypersensitivity (IBH) is the most common allergic skin disease in horses. What starts as itchiness from a bug bite can lead to a serious and lifelong problem. Reactions range from hives and crusty patches on the skin to debilitating scratching and hair loss. EquiShield IBH is formulated specifically for the horse suffering from IBH outbreaks. The topical Salve and Spray provide immediate relief from inflammation and itch, soothes and heals the skin, and naturally repels insects.

Benefits of EquiShield IBH:

Drug-Free

Available in Salve and Spray for easy application

Allergy management without the side effects of corticosteroids

Soothes, heals and repels insects from the skin

EquiShield IBH comes in a 16oz Spray and a 4oz and 1lb Salve

Most recently, KineticVet added Fly Guard to the EquiShield line. EquiShield FG (Fly Guard) is an all natural, eco-safe formula used to repel most insects associated with Insect Bite Hypersensitivity (IBH) including mosquitoes, gnats, biting flies and ticks.

Benefits of EquiShield FG:

All Natural ingredients include citronella oil, cedarwood oil, and peppermint oil

Eco-safe formula

Repels most insects associated with IBH

Available in a spray, salve and roll-on for full-coverage use on your horse

For best results, use EquiShield SA Powder in conjunction with EquiShield IBH and EquiShield FG. Battling equine allergies systemically and topically will give your horse the relief he deserves. Talk to your veterinarian about purchasing EquiShield products. For more information, visit www.KineticVet.com or call 877-786-9882