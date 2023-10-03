Improve coat sheen and luster with EquiShield SC Granules!

Sponsored by Kinetic Vet

The transition from summertime bug season to the colder months is fast approaching! Help your horse maintain healthy skin and coat this fall and winter with KineticVet’s EquiShield SC (Skin & Coat). As coats grow longer, moisture and bacteria are trapped next to the skin. This can lead to increased instances of rain rot, ringworm, scratches, and dandruff. If you’ve had to deal with these common winter skin conditions, EquiShield SC (Skin & Coat) can help!

EquiShield SC Features:

Rich in Omega’s 3, 6, & 9*

Full-fat Flax and Chia Seeds

Improves coat sheen and luster

Non-GMO

Soy Free

Increases feed palatability

Fuel source for hard keepers

*Is your horse getting enough omega fatty acids? These healthy fats are crucial to the structural integrity of your horse’s skin. High-quality omega fatty acids consumed in the appropriate ratio protect the skin and underlying tissue against harmful bacteria, fungi, and allergens. EquiShield SC mimics the Omega 4:1 ratio of fresh forages; perfect for the months ahead.

EquiShield SC (Skin & Coat) Granules is available through your veterinarian and participating animal health provider. Visit www.Kineticvet.com for more information.