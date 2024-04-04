All the Features to Fight Flies

Sponsored by Cashel

A good fly mask can change your horse’s life, from his happiness in the pasture to his comfort in his stall to his demeanor in the trailer. Cashel Company offers every design feature imaginable to keep your horse’s face safely fly-free—and protected from the sun— without the hassle and potential irritation of applying chemical-filled topicals and sprays in sensitive areas.

You’re familiar with a standard fly mask, but today’s masks have come a long way and offer special features for your horse’s every need.

Customizable Sizing. Choose a fly mask based on your horse’s size, considering if he has a larger or smaller head for his breed. Then, look use the hook-and-loop closures to achieve the perfect fit. Be sure it’s not too tight to make him uncomfortable or cause the mask to rub, but also not too large so it can’t catch on posts or branches when he’s in his stall or turned out. The perfect adjustment keeps flies and pests out without causing rubbing or creating hazards. If you like cowboy math, just pick your breed as far as size goes. If have a bit of engineer in your blood, this sizing chart will get it nailed down.

Extended Nose Covering. A long-nose mask extends protection all the way down to your horse’s sensitive muzzle. This coverage also protects him from harmful UVB rays that can burn sensitive pink muzzle skin. The long nose works much better than messy creams.

Ear Protection.Ears can be quite gnat and fly-sensitive, too, and can also be easily irritated by biting mites and ticks that fall from trees. Choose a mask with ear coverage that offers protection without making your horse uncomfortable.

Thoughtful Construction. Some fly masks can damage your horse’s forelock. Look for one with a special hole to pull the forelock through to prevent it from rubbing inside the mask—or when your horse gets irritated and starts rubbing his forehead on a post or panel. A forelock opening also keeps that hair from getting in your horse’s eyes, preventing irritation and annoyance.

Complete Field of Vision. Protecting your horse’s eyes from UV rays and irritating insects is crucial, but so is ensuring that he has full use of his vision. Look for fine mesh that’s durable, but also transparent. Special darts or cups can also keep the mask from hindering sight while preventing the mask from rubbing on the eye area. This is also a big benefit when healing a wound in or around the eyes.

UV Protection. Preventing sunburn is a big benefit of a fly mask, but so is protecting your horse’s eyes from harsh sunlight, especially if he has blue eyes and/or white surrounding his eyes. Cashel’s Crusader masks block 70% of the sun’s harmful UV rays.

Ride-Safe Protection. We all know flies don’t just stay at the barn. They follow your horse everywhere and can tank a training session or trail ride. Cashel offers an entire line of Quiet Ride™masks that are perfect for riding in the arena and out on the trail, and they include the same special options as the Crusader line.

On top of the physical features of a fly mask, it’s nice to know you don’t have to sacrifice your own style or budgetary needs. Cashel offers many different colors, patterns and trims to fit your personality, from basic to bold. And if truly basic is more your thing, Cashel has you covered there, too, with the Econo Fly Mask, which comes with or without ear coverage.

Be ready for fly season by keeping a couple masks on hand for each horse. You’ll be glad you have extras when you forget one in the tack room or when your friend comes unprepared. Visit CashelCompany.com to choose the perfect mask for each of your horses.