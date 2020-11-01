Gear of the Month — November

Sponsored by 5 Star Equine

What better way to enjoy your horse than on a trail ride, in his natural environment, where his innate abilities, instincts, and athleticism are at their best. Winding through forested trails, fording creeks and water, exploring to see what lies ahead over the next grassy hill, all make for a great adventure.

Depending on the terrain and the conditions, as well as how long you plan to be on your horse, trail riding can be physically demanding on both you and your horse. So you want your trail companion to remain cool and comfortable during the trip. If you’re horse is comfortable, he will be more willing to do his job. And for the comfort and safety of both horse and rider, you need to ensure that your tack and equipment is durable and in good working condition.

Your saddle is a critical piece of equipment that needs to be able to handle the demands of trail riding, and the saddle pad you choose can be just as vital. Whether you’re a pleasure rider hacking about on local roads, a competitive rider schooling your horse on the trail, or you’re fully loaded up and headed for the backcountry for a big adventure, any trail riding can be challenging enough without having to worry about your comfort and safety, a tired and agitated horse, or broken tack.

The purpose of the saddle pad is to offer extra protection and eliminate friction between your saddle and the horse’s back. A saddle pad can help reduce slipping and shifting. It also provides cushion for horse and rider, keeping the pressure even on the horse’s back, which alleviates dry spots caused by undue pressure.

Your saddle pad needs to be able to wick away moisture and dry quickly. You need a durable pad that doesn’t tear in brush or from passing branches. And if you’re headed to the mountains with lots of gear or plan to be in the saddle for more than four hours at a time, then you will need an option for a thicker pad.

The Performer 5 Star Saddle Pad is a full skirted pad and possesses all the qualities for a perfect trail riding pad. Full-length wear leathers provide protection and durability, and the back is slightly rounded to make room for the hip. The 100% pure virgin wool felt wicks away moisture, cleans up easily, and will give you better compression protection than synthetic materials.

The Performer 5 Star Saddle Pad stabilizes your saddle with limited cinching, all while evenly distributing weight and absorbing impact to create the ultimate in protection for your horse. This saddle pad also works well for ropers, cutters, and reiners, and is great for larger skirted saddles.

5 Star is a family owned business, and these pads are hand-made in the USA! Check out The Performer 5 Star Saddle Pad at www.5starequineproducts.com.

The Performer 5 Star Saddle Pad Specifications: