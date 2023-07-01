July’s Gear of the month: Weaver Leather

Weaver Leather strives to provide handcrafted, top-quality leather tack that will become a staple in your barn. From oiled and buttered premium Hermann Oak® harness leather to rich, smooth bridle leather, Weaver Leather’s extensive line of durable breast collars, headstalls, reins, and more has something to offer to every rider.

Quality is Our Focus

For over 40 years, we’ve been manufacturing every product to stand up to the most rigorous use you can throw at it – and still get better with time! Our team pays attention to every last detail so you can ride in complete comfort and confidence knowing your tack won’t let you down. We’re so certain that you’ll experience the difference the finest materials, skilled American workmanship and finishing touches make when you choose Weaver Leather tack that we offer our Always Guaranteed promise.

Quality

Many companies pay lip service to quality, but what makes Weaver Leather stand out from the rest? It’s our unwavering commitment to quality every step of the way. From thoughtfully designing each product with special details that make it look and perform better than the competition to sourcing premium leather tanned from U.S. hides at the world’s top tanneries, our team is focused on quality so you can stay focused on your next riding adventure.

Craftsmanship

Precise, even stitching. Refined and smoothed leather edges. Unique finishing touches. Our skilled craftspeople take pride in producing products that offer the right combination of beauty and function. When you hold one of our products in your hands, you’ll immediately discover why discerning horse owners have made us their brand of choice for generations. Compare the unparalleled workmanship, premium leather construction and durable hardware we’re known for with a competitor’s product and you’ll see the difference is in the details.

Heritage

Since 1973 when our founder Harry Weaver crafted our first leather horse halter, horse owners have turned to us time and time again for dependable products that get the job done. From working tack and trail gear that stand up to the elements to show tack that expresses your unique style in the arena, we have something for everyone.

Experience

From our resident horse lovers who are committed to serving our customers every day to our professional ProStaff team of industry experts, we put our experience to work for you. Our team works diligently to ensure every product with the Weaver Leather name meets the highest quality standards.

Look For our Handcrafted in the USA to know you’re getting only the finest products for you and your equine companion

