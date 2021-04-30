Stay Organized With the Collapsible Storage Collection

Sponsored by Tough1

After a year of staying home, horse owners are ready to hit the road. The Tough1® Collapsible Storage Collection makes it easier to pack up, stay organized and pack away while on the road.

Ideal for the horseman on the go, each piece is constructed of quality black powder-coated steel for durability and strength. This unique collection is designed to fold down flat, taking up a smaller footprint in your trailer, but fold out to provide the maximum storage capabilities in your tack room or at your stall.

The bottle holders come in three sizes to accommodate the variety of grooming sprays and supplement products you need to have on hand wherever you go:

Small – holds a single standard quart bottle

Medium – holds a single wide quart bottle

Large – holds a single gallon bottle

The versatile hanging baskets offer ample storage space to keep frequently-used items within reach in your tack stall or grooming area. The baskets feature swivel hooks that are shaped to fit over standard 2 inch stall walls. One style features three attached bridle hooks, perfect for hanging lead ropes, lunge lines, halters or anything you need right here, right now.

Show clothes and jackets have a home with the Large Traveling Clothes Bar, measuring 32 inches long. The versatile bar can be adjusted to hang on a flat wall or make use of the corners. Fold up and store away along with your show clothing when your last class is over.

Using the Portable Folding Shelf offers a place for saddle pads, show blankets, hat cans and grooming gear to stay off the floor and out the way. You can purchase a second shelf or clothing bar to give more storage for blankets, chaps and equipment.

The Single Collapsible Saddle Rack can be used with both English and Western saddles, and the construction allows for easy temporary placement or permanent installment. The two swivel hooks allow for mounting on a stall wall or fence, while holes drilled through the main frame offers easy installation. The saddle rack comes with a bridle hook mounted to the front so all your riding gear is located in one easy, reachable location.

Halters, bridles and lead ropes have a home with the Collapsible Hanger, available with one or two hooks. Add swivel snaps to the Tough1 Collapsible Cleaning Hook for easier accessibility. Use the Portable Collapsible Hanger in a stall aisle, paired with the Collapsible Cleaning Hook to offer a place to hang tack for cleaning or to have gear within an easy grab.

It’s time to get organized and get on the road. Let Tough1 make it all possible. All of Tough1’s storage line is easy to set up and install and just as easy to take down, fold away and store for the next show. Have it all within your reach and save your sanity thanks to the simplicity of the entire line.

Find the Tough1 Collapsible Storage Collection online or at a quality tack dealer near you or visit Tough1.