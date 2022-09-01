Supporting Healthy Joints Through Nutrition

Sponsored by Platinum Performance

The joint is one of the most discussed parts of the equine anatomy. Efforts to keep joints healthy, sound and functioning are at the forefront of the care and management of every horse.

The health of each joint is necessary, and even one operating improperly can cause lameness and discomfort to the animal. There are many different ways to provide joint support and usually, the type of support chosen depends on whether the purpose is for prevention, maintenance or to support an existing joint problem, and whether the problem is acute or chronic in nature. Offering early joint support is usually with the goal of preventing or delaying a development of joint health concerns.

The five major contributors of joint disease are chronic inflammation, free radical damage, degradative enzyme activity, traumatic injury or overuse and simply the natural aging process. Specific joint-targeted nutraceutical ingredients can be used for all ages and life stages of horses, and are almost synonymous with athletic support supplements for competition horses as well as senior horse supplements. Ingredients offered in a joint supplement typically serve one or more of these purposes: to support normal inflammation, to help promote cartilage synthesis, or to promote normal levels of certain enzymes that degrade joint tissue.

Maintaining healthy joints and preventing joint issues before they arise is a perpetual focus area for horse owners and veterinarians alike. For horses that are dealing with joint issues, significant and continual research provides options, including nutritional supplementation, to offer support and comfort for horses, and hope for the people that love them.

"I need to have confidence in my training and nutritional program when I walk into the arena. Platinum Performance products are a vital part of that program. It is my responsibility to provide my horses with what they need to look their best and perform at the highest level." —Erin Taormino, NRCHA Reserve Open Snaffle Bit Futurity Champion

