Western Adventures with horses.

Get ready to book a horsey vacation in the great outdoors—keeping a few tips in mind.

Trail riding is one of the best ways to take in beautiful scenery. But you’d be smart to put a bit of thought into your trip to make it the most enjoyable vacation possible. Seasoned trail rider and former Western Horseman editor Pat Close shares her tips of things NOT to do on a trail ride.

Don’t put on a slicker while riding.

If you have a rain slicker, Close cautions against putting it on while in the saddle. “If your horse is not accustomed to doing so, slickers can be noisy, and that can spook the horse,” Close said.

Don’t assume your horse will ground tie.

Ground tying on a trail ride can get you into trouble, especially in so much wide open country. Close says a ground tied horse is a loose horse.

“He’s apt to run off,” Close said. “In Western movies and TV shows, they show the riders bailing off their horses and dropping their reins and their horses ground tie. But that’s not what happens in real life. While your horse might stay put for a minute, it won’t be for that long.”

Don’t tie a horse to anything he can break.

Avoid tying your horse to a tree limb that can snap off, says Close. And keep the length of the lead rope short.

“Don’t tie with a lead rope that is so long that he can get a foot over the rope and get tangles up,” Close said. “And don’t tie with the bridle reins, which might break.”

Don’t leave anyone behind.

If riders coming behind you get too far back, stop and let them catch up, says Close.

“If it’s a hot day, and your horses are thirsty, when you cross a stream, hold up the horses at the front of the line after they drink, so the horses’ behind them can get a drink when they get to the stream,” Close said.