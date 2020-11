I began covering the World Championship Ranch Rodeo in 2008, and it’s always a fun event to photograph, with plenty of action, characters and memorable moments. As the Working Ranch Cowboys Association prepares to host its 25th WCRR in Amarillo, Texas, November 12–15, 2020, I’ve compiled my 25 top photos shot while covering the event.

Tyler Bridges of Wilson Cattle/T4 Cattle pauses during the national anthem in 2014.

Stoney Jones, riding for Tongue River Ranch of Texas, competes in the ranch bronc riding in 2008. He won the top hand award in 2001 and 2003.

The Hatchet Ranch/Willows Ranch team of Arizona competes in the wild cow milking in 2019.

Cody Heck of Heck Cattle Co. and RD Stylish Tracker turn back a cow during the team penning competition.