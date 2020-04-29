From Gray to Gold

Buster Frierson of the Veale Ranch was moving a few bulls into another pasture in the fall of 2019, and the sky was cloudy and gray that morning. From a photographer’s standpoint, it wasn’t very inspiring. However, for less than a minute the clouds broke and allowed the sun to peek through and cast a golden glow on the Fort Worth, Texas, cowboy, the windmill and the bulls as they were getting a drink of water. It was such a dramatic shift in light that Frierson turned to look at it. Luckily, I kept my camera pointed at the scene.