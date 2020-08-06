Haythorn Horses

While visiting Haythorn Land & Cattle during spring works, there were many opportunities to photograph the ranch’s renowned broodmares, foals and saddle horses.
When I traveled to Haythorn Land & Cattle in the Nebraska Sandhills earlier this spring, I was aware of the ranch’s rich horse history. That was a major factor in our decision to spotlight the Haythorn in the August 2020 issue of Western Horseman. But I had no idea how many times I would get to photograph horses trotting or loping through rolling green pastures. In the five days I spent on the ranch, I had eight opportunities to capture horses running loose across open country, usually trailed by cowboys. Whether it was saddle horses or mares and foals on the move, it was a situation that would excite any Western or equine photographer. Here are a few of my favorite shots.