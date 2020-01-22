Panhandle Pelham: Spade Ranches

I met Jason Pelham for the first time in 2006, and it was for my first feature article as a Western Horseman employee. The article on Spade Ranches appeared in the December 2006 issue. Since then, Pelham has appeared in several articles, including a fashion shoot in September 2016 and a March 2017 story titled “New Hires on the Spade,” written by Katie Frank, plus a video showing the sights and sounds of the ranch. He was on the cover of the December 2009 issue. He has become a good friend of the magazine, and maybe that’s why I’m always drawn to this photo of him moving cows in 2006 on the Spade Ranches division in the Texas Panhandle, where he still works. It’s peaceful, and for me it brings back a lot of good memories.