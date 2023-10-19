The Marley View

East of New Mexico’s Capitan Mountains, the Marley family aims for success in ranching and mounted shooting.

Scramble up a hillside in the four-section west pasture of the Marley family’s upper place and you hear why their horses stay shod. The rocky limestone ground loudly clatters and clinks against the horses’ hooves.

“That’s dad’s jam [music],” says Kate Marley of the sound that makes talk difficult. She smiles at her father, Mark, up ahead on his big gray mare, Montoya Fanta, aka “patrona.”

As Kate tops out on the ridgeline with her sorrel mare, Mark stops to take in the view. To the west it is dominated by pale, brush-pocked foothills rolling upward toward the pine slopes and granite peaks of the Capitan Mountains. behind him to the east lies the Marley home and ranch headquarters atop another limestone ridge. It is home ground for Mark, and he enjoys few jobs better than riding across it, gathering stock or checking fences, wells or pipelines.

The Marley family gathers at home near Roswell, New Mexico. From left are Taylor and his wife, Molly; Kathryn; Kate with her mounted shooting horse, Chatty Ichi; and Mark. Photo by Christine Hamilton

The view and the ground it overlooks mean a lot to all of the Marleys. Mark’s wife, Kathryn (nee King), is a Roswell-raised city girl who embraced feeding branding crews and making an isolated ranch house a home—even if salamanders could sneak into the toilet. Their son, Taylor, now runs the ranching operations alongside Mark; he lives in town with his wife, Molly, an art teacher, and the Marleys’ first grandchild, Margot, born in February. And Kate, a 2016 Colorado State University veterinary school graduate headed to equine practice, takes every chance she can to saddle in the dark and ride to her favorite ridge to see the Capitans at daybreak.

Though the Marleys are widely known as successful ranchers, many other people recognize them in a completely different setting: the dusty arenas hosting Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association, Inc., events across the country. All of the Marleys compete.

Mark bought into the CMSA in 2009, and a year later joined its board of directors. In 2012 he became chief financial officer, and two years later the CMSA offices moved to Roswell under his administration. Now, Mark and Kathryn also spend time on the road with the CMSA booth and help run shoots.

“We come from an entrepreneurial background,” Mark says, by way of explanation. “You are a risk-taker just by being in the ranching business. There was an opportunity with CMSA; well, why not see where it goes?”

“Leave it to Dad to take our hobby and make it a business,” Kate says with a laugh.

Down the street from the Roswell UFO Museum, in the back rooms of an old warehouse, sits CMSA’s international office. Mark has focused more and more on the association since Taylor returned home in 2013 to ranch, and makes the hour drive in to the office almost every day.

Taking a break from veterinary school, Kate Marley competed on Chatty Ichi at the 2016 American Quarter Horse Association Cowboy Mounted Shooting World Championship Show. She graduated this spring. Photo by Christine Hamilton

CMSA was founded in 1994 by Arizonan Jim Rodgers. The sport challenges competitors to shoot 10 balloon targets set out on poles and barrels while riding through them in a predetermined pattern. Riders use two .45-caliber single-action revolvers shooting brass “Long Colt” blank cartridges that will pop a balloon at a distance of 15 feet. With several divisions and experience-based class levels, there’s a place for everyone to compete. It has become one of the horse industry’s fastest-growing disciplines; CMSA will sanction more than 600 events nationwide in 2016.

Ask anyone in the family how they got into cowboy mounted shooting and they’ll put the blame on Kate.



“I had never ridden in an arena,” Mark says. “My dad had seen people lose their places over competing, because they were gone and not taking care of business. So we stayed close to home for the most part. Growing up where we lived out here, you did everything yourself—fixing the washing machine, fences, pickup, everything. He liked to have fun, but we didn’t go on vacations. Horses were tools.”

Fast-forward to Kate at 16, circa 2006. Following in her mother’s footsteps, Kate left the ranch to attend high school at The Hockaday School in Dallas, Texas. It was a big change for a ranch-raised girl, and she needed an outlet for her homesickness. Through family friends nearby she came across mounted shooting.

“I wanted Dad to do it with me,” Kate says. “But to him, ‘We don’t spend money on horses. We use them on the ranch.’”

Taylor Marley welcomes his wife, Molly, and their daughter, Margot, to a May branding. If she chooses to, Margot could be the seventh generation of her family to ranch in the region. Photo by Christine Hamilton

But the sport turned out to be perfect for ranchers used to shooting from horseback. Kate and Mark started with what they had, sharing Tex, a ranch horse Mark says “you had to constantly pedal on.” Then Mark began including Kate’s old horse, Cutie Pie, in the trailer. Taylor, then at school at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, gave the sport a try on Tex, and Cutie Pie went to Mark. Kathryn took up the sport later.

“It’s not the first balloon you shoot that’s addicting to you; it’s the first balloon you miss,” Mark says. “It’s amazing how much is going on between the shooting and riding through the pattern, changing leads. You think it looks easy—how can you miss a balloon shooting a blank? That first balloon you miss creates a desire to do better.

“I thought, ‘We probably have two or three years to do this with [Taylor and Kate] before their interests change,’ so Kathryn and I jumped in with both feet. We weren’t any good, but we loved meeting the people, we got to travel with the kids and had a blast.”

On the Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association, Inc., board of directors, Mark Marley competes on Montoya Fanta when he can. Photo by Christine Hamilton.

It wasn’t long before they were looking for more athletic horses. They met champion shooter Matt Sronce and bought his backup horse Berrys Pep, “Bullet,” for Kate. Mark picked up Patrona at the New Mexico State University’s Equine Auction for $1,500, and found another bargain in Docs Blue Fridee, “Friday,” a talented horse with issues, for Taylor.

“That first year, we went to a clinic and shoot in Arizona where Taylor shot for the first time competitively,” Mark recalls. “We were all pathetic. We went back the second year, and Taylor’s horse [Friday] wouldn’t go into the arena. The third year, Taylor won the pro class on that horse. That transformation was fun to watch.”

Mark and Kathryn bought an old Country Star RV, and Taylor and Kate wagered shooting results to decide which of them slept on the couch versus the floor.

“For Kate, the riding was easy—she has a natural seat. But the gun handling was hard,” Mark says. “Taylor was the opposite. He was extremely accurate with the guns, but had to work on his horsemanship. His horse was a project, but that stubborn horse made Taylor a rider.”

Taylor and Friday’s accomplishments include a CMSA rifle world championship and two American Quarter Horse Association reserve world championships in cowboy mounted shooting. Kate earned a ladies reserve title at the CMSA Eastern U.S. Championship. The entire family still competes when they can, even with Kate beginning her career as a veterinarian and Taylor starting a family.

Mark’s national involvement began after a shoot in Idaho, when the family had to wait for management to process scoring and produce handwritten checks before they could get on the road. When Mark got home, he worked up a computer data program based on what he used for the ranch that would handle the CMSA task automatically, and shared it with the association. The rest is history.

Now he works at major events, from the back gate to managing the office side of the shoot, and squeezes in competing. It makes him appreciate his talented but steady gray mare.

“If the kids are [at a shoot with me], they help me get Patrona ready,” Mark says. “If they’re not, I squeeze it in. But I can go get her cold, give her two warm-up circles and she’s good to go.”

“By ‘cold,’ my dad actually means he grabbed her from the pasture, stuck her in the trailer, drove to the shoot and then warmed her up with two circles,” Kate explains.

Mark Marley is shown at home with his mounted shooting ranch horse, Montoya Fanta (“Patrona”). Photo by Christine Hamilton

Mark’s family has ranched the country east of the Capitans since his great-great-grandfather, Martin Corn, came to Chaves County in a covered wagon in the late 1870s.

“The foothills of the mountains is really sheep country, traditionally,” Mark says, and the family still runs a few in with their Angus-cross cattle. “Sheep will utilize pasture that cattle won’t, but when you do your stock work, you end up working the country twice, once for cattle and once for sheep.”

“The sheep can travel in that rocky country a whole lot faster than you can on a horse,” Kate adds, “so the trick is figuring out how to get them going in the right direction. With the sheep, you have to really weave through the country, every inch of the pasture to find them all, whereas the cattle you can see in groups and go to them.”

South of the Upper Place is Mark’s parents’ first ranch, Salt Creek, which is still a part of his operation. Robert “Bob” and Lauralea raised three boys there—Mark and his twin, Mike, and their older brother, Bill. Every corner of that land has a family story to tell. Mark remembers watching his dad painstakingly build the dam below the Upper Place house, and then start over when a flash flood washed out the half-finished project.

“My dad worked hard and stuck his neck out and put things together,” he says. “When I came home from [Texas Christian University’s ranch management program] in 1982, we went through some tough years of just trying to hold onto it. My dad had the drive to create something. We appreciated what he had done.”



After Bob’s death in 2003, Lauralea married a longtime family friend who ranched along the Hondo River to the south: David McCrea, son of Hollywood golden-era Western actor Joel McCrea. Mark and Kathryn pooled their resources into their own ranching operation.

You won’t find a sign at the main gate of a Marley ranch, Kathryn says, because “Mark doesn’t want someone to say he’s got more gate than ranch.” The only sign is a small one for the Upper Place, right at the old house where she and Mark spent most of their marriage before building their current home.

“I was a city girl and it was an experience to learn everything,” Kathryn says, thinking back on earlier years. “I had to adjust to the isolation and how to manage living so far out. I learned that if I wanted anything for the house, if I asked when it was raining, I’d get it. If it was in a drought, I wouldn’t.”

For weeks while gathering calves, marking lambs or shearing, Mark would leave the house before dawn and not be back before dark. Taylor and Kate grew up as part of the crew, too, when school allowed. They figured out how to get chores done without getting off their horses in case they couldn’t climb back on in a rough pasture.

Kathryn learned a lot from Lauralea, such as how to cook for the ranch crews and maintain supplies and groceries. Ranch realities included—and still do—coyotes and rattlesnakes, occasional mountain lions and bears coming down from the mountains, and flash floods.

Mark Marley looks out the hayloft window of the old barn at his family’s Upper Place ranch west of Roswell, New Mexico. Photo by Christine Hamilton

“There are two creeks you have to pass to get from our old house to the road, and if they flood, you can’t get through,” Kathryn says. “Back when I was expecting Taylor, I would watch the clouds. When they’d build up, I’d get in the car and drive to town, just in case. I didn’t want to have a baby alone on the ranch.”

The family also runs cattle out east of Roswell, in the sandy range country that runs to the western edge of the exposed caprock shelf of the vast Llano Estacado. With more than an hour’s drive between their eastern and western operations, it helps for Taylor to live centrally in Roswell.

Following his dad’s footsteps, Taylor graduated from TCU’s ranch management program in 2010 with a minor in business. He put in two years with a commodity brokerage firm before returning to the ranch. He and Molly married in 2013.

“I’d always loved growing up on the ranch, working with my dad, and being near family,” Taylor says. “But when you grow up on a ranch you take things for granted, good and bad. You don’t always see the opportunities there until you take a step back. I saw it for what it was and wanted to come home and get after it, stay hungry and grow, enhance the ranch and the business.”

“It’s all about family,” Mark says. “I don’t expect my kids to come back and do something here, but if they want the opportunity, I want them to have it.”

Taylor Marley heads off after a cow during a May gather. He has stepped up to continue his family’s ranching operations. Photo by Christine Hamilton

You don’t curse a rain in dry country, not even when it makes it tough to keep the branding irons hot, Taylor says. The accompanying cool temperatures make the work easier on cow crew and stock alike, and moisture is always welcome to green up the pastures.

When the Marleys gather the Upper Place, they drive to a set of pens at the old house. The big red barn and shearing shed were built about 1906, and were a prime playground for Mark and his brothers, as well as Taylor and Kate. The family works cattle with the crew in the same playful competitive attitude they have at a mounted shooting match, with Taylor razzing Kate on her inability to snag heels when she takes a break from castrating to rope and drag.

The Marleys agree on one thing: The horses they haul to mounted shootings also have to pull their weight with ranch work.

“[The horses] need that job,” Mark says. “It helps their minds. You need to get them away from the mounted shooting, broaden their experiences. I may have some ranch horses that are not shooting horses, but I’ll not have a shooting horse that’s not a ranch horse.”

The Marleys are ranchers first. Mark’s industry involvement includes serving several years on the American Sheep Industry Association board, and on a public land advisory council for Chaves County. Because the family ranches on private, state and federal lands, he was asked to serve on the Bureau of Land Management resource advisory council. He’s been through two intensive BLM strategic planning processes, one for an off-vehicle recreation area, the other for greater prairie chicken habitat management.

Taylor Marley (center) calls out directions for gathering pairs on his family’s Upper Place ranch. He handles the family’s ranching operations alongside his father, Mark (far left). Photo by Christine Hamilton

“There are always issues that affect people directly,” he says. “When you are the person that takes the brunt of a policy decision, when you are struggling for your livelihood and heritage, you have to participate in the process. You can’t come back after the fact [to change it], when something is wrong.

“My goal is to pass on to my grandchildren a place they can make a living on, a viable, workable ranch.”

On that note, this May branding was baby Margot’s first to see. Her father has the same perspective on this life east of the Capitans as did generations of Marleys before him.

“We’ll raise [our kids] up out here and expose them to everything,” Taylor says. “I hope they recognize the same opportunities I saw. But it’s up to them.”

And Kate has already bequeathed Bullet to Margot as a shooting horse.

This article was originally published in the August 2016 issue of Western Horseman.