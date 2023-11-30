Rodeo

2023 WPRA Top 15 Breakaway Ropers



December is the most wonderful time of the year! — because of the Wrangler National Finals of course! Here’s everything you need to know about the WPRA top 15 Breakaway Ropers headed to the 2023 Wrangler NFBR in December.

  1. Shelby Boisjoli
  2. Hali Williams
  3. Martha Angelone
  4. Sarah Angelone
  5. Kelsie Domer
  6. Joey WIlliams
  7. Taylor Munsell
  8. Bradi Good
  9. Cheyanne McCartney
  10. Jackie Crawford
  11. Danielle Lowman
  12. Kendal Pierson
  13. Rickie Fanning
  14. Josie Conner
  15. Erin Johnson

Shelby Boisjoli*

1. Shelby Boisjoli

Hometown: Stephenville, TX
2023 WPRA Earnings: $164,549
Wrangler NFBR Qualifications: 4 (2020-23)

Hali Williams*

2. Hali Williams

Hometown: Comanche, TX
2023 WPRA Earnings: $146,743
Wrangler NFBR Qualifications: 1 (2023)

Martha Angelone*

3. Martha Angelone

Hometown: Stephenville, TX
2023 WPRA Earnings: $132,865
World Titles: 1 (2022)
Wrangler NFBR Qualifications: 4 (2020-23)

Sarah Angelone*

4. Sarah Angelone

Hometown: Lipan, TX
2023 WPRA Earnings: $114,284
World Titles: 1 (2022-all-around)
Wrangler NFBR Qualifications: 1 (2023)

Kelsie Domer*

5. Kelsie Domer

Hometown: Dublin, TX
2023 WPRA Earnings: $112,281
World Titles: 9 (2017-2019 breakaway roping; 2012, 2017, 2020-21 All-Around; 2012, 2018 tie-down roping)
Wrangler NFBR Qualifications: 2 (2021, 2023)

Joey Williams*

6. Joey Williams

Hometown: Volborg, MT
2023 WPRA Earnings: $109,355
Wrangler NFBR Qualifications: 3 (2021-23)

Taylor Munsell*

7. Taylor Munsell

Hometown: Alva, OK
2023 WPRA Earnings: $108,458
Wrangler NFBR Qualifications: 3 (2021-23)

Bradi Good*

8. Bradi Good

Hometown: Abilene, TX
2023 WPRA Earnings: $95,277
Wrangler NFBR Qualifications: 1 (2023)

Cheyanne McCartney*

9. Cheyanne McCartney

Hometown: Kingston, OK
2023 WPRA Earnings: $85,703
Wrangler NFBR Qualifications: 3 (2021-23)

Jackie Crawford*

10. Jackie Crawford

Hometown: Stephenville, TX
2023 WPRA Earnings: $85,240
World Titles: 23 (2014, 2016, 2020 breakaway roping; 2008-11, 2013, 2015-16, 2018-19, 2023 all-around; 2011, 2014, 2016, 2023 team roping header; 2008-10, 2013-14, 2023 tie-down roping)
Wrangler NFBR Qualifications: 3 (2020-21, 2023)

Danielle Lowman*

11. Danielle Lowman

Hometown: Gilbert, AZ
2023 WPRA Earnings: $82, 816
Wrangler NFBR Qualifications: 2 (2021, 2023)

Kendal Pierson*

12. Kendal Pierson

Hometown: Wardlow, AB
2023 WPRA Earnings: $80,031
Wrangler NFBR Qualifications: 1 (2023)

Rickie Fanning*

13. Rickie Fanning

Hometown: Spearfish, SD
2023 WPRA Earnings: $79,482
Wrangler NFBR Qualifications: 2 (2022-23)

Josie Conner*

14. Josie Conner

Hometown: Iowa, LA
2023 WPRA Earnings: $74,763
Wrangler NFBR Qualifications:2 (2022-23)

Erin Johnson*

15. Erin Johnson

Hometown: Fowler, CO
2023 WPRA Earnings: $66,742
World Titles: 3 (2011-12, 2015)
Wrangler NFBR Qualifications:4 (2020-23)

*Photos courtesy WPRA

