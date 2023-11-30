2023 WPRA Top 15 Breakaway Ropers

December is the most wonderful time of the year! — because of the Wrangler National Finals of course! Here’s everything you need to know about the WPRA top 15 Breakaway Ropers headed to the 2023 Wrangler NFBR in December.
1. Shelby Boisjoli
Hometown: Stephenville, TX
2023 WPRA Earnings: $164,549
Wrangler NFBR Qualifications: 4 (2020-23)
2. Hali Williams
Hometown: Comanche, TX
2023 WPRA Earnings: $146,743
Wrangler NFBR Qualifications: 1 (2023)
3. Martha Angelone
Hometown: Stephenville, TX
2023 WPRA Earnings: $132,865
World Titles: 1 (2022)
Wrangler NFBR Qualifications: 4 (2020-23)
4. Sarah Angelone
Hometown: Lipan, TX
2023 WPRA Earnings: $114,284
World Titles: 1 (2022-all-around)
Wrangler NFBR Qualifications: 1 (2023)
5. Kelsie Domer
Hometown: Dublin, TX
2023 WPRA Earnings: $112,281
World Titles: 9 (2017-2019 breakaway roping; 2012, 2017, 2020-21 All-Around; 2012, 2018 tie-down roping)
Wrangler NFBR Qualifications: 2 (2021, 2023)
6. Joey Williams
Hometown: Volborg, MT
2023 WPRA Earnings: $109,355
Wrangler NFBR Qualifications: 3 (2021-23)
7. Taylor Munsell
Hometown: Alva, OK
2023 WPRA Earnings: $108,458
Wrangler NFBR Qualifications: 3 (2021-23)
8. Bradi Good
Hometown: Abilene, TX
2023 WPRA Earnings: $95,277
Wrangler NFBR Qualifications: 1 (2023)
9. Cheyanne McCartney
Hometown: Kingston, OK
2023 WPRA Earnings: $85,703
Wrangler NFBR Qualifications: 3 (2021-23)
10. Jackie Crawford
Hometown: Stephenville, TX
2023 WPRA Earnings: $85,240
World Titles: 23 (2014, 2016, 2020 breakaway roping; 2008-11, 2013, 2015-16, 2018-19, 2023 all-around; 2011, 2014, 2016, 2023 team roping header; 2008-10, 2013-14, 2023 tie-down roping)
Wrangler NFBR Qualifications: 3 (2020-21, 2023)
11. Danielle Lowman
Hometown: Gilbert, AZ
2023 WPRA Earnings: $82, 816
Wrangler NFBR Qualifications: 2 (2021, 2023)
12. Kendal Pierson
Hometown: Wardlow, AB
2023 WPRA Earnings: $80,031
Wrangler NFBR Qualifications: 1 (2023)
13. Rickie Fanning
Hometown: Spearfish, SD
2023 WPRA Earnings: $79,482
Wrangler NFBR Qualifications: 2 (2022-23)
14. Josie Conner
Hometown: Iowa, LA
2023 WPRA Earnings: $74,763
Wrangler NFBR Qualifications:2 (2022-23)
15. Erin Johnson
Hometown: Fowler, CO
2023 WPRA Earnings: $66,742
World Titles: 3 (2011-12, 2015)
Wrangler NFBR Qualifications:4 (2020-23)
*Photos courtesy WPRA