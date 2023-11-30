December is the most wonderful time of the year! — because of the Wrangler National Finals of course! Here’s everything you need to know about the WPRA top 15 Breakaway Ropers headed to the 2023 Wrangler NFBR in December.

2023 WPRA Top 15 Breakaway Ropers

Shelby Boisjoli*

1. Shelby Boisjoli

Hometown: Stephenville, TX

2023 WPRA Earnings: $164,549

Wrangler NFBR Qualifications: 4 (2020-23)





Hali Williams*

2. Hali Williams

Hometown: Comanche, TX

2023 WPRA Earnings: $146,743

Wrangler NFBR Qualifications: 1 (2023)





Martha Angelone*

3. Martha Angelone

Hometown: Stephenville, TX

2023 WPRA Earnings: $132,865

World Titles: 1 (2022)

Wrangler NFBR Qualifications: 4 (2020-23)

Sarah Angelone*

4. Sarah Angelone

Hometown: Lipan, TX

2023 WPRA Earnings: $114,284

World Titles: 1 (2022-all-around)

Wrangler NFBR Qualifications: 1 (2023)





Kelsie Domer*

5. Kelsie Domer

Hometown: Dublin, TX

2023 WPRA Earnings: $112,281

World Titles: 9 (2017-2019 breakaway roping; 2012, 2017, 2020-21 All-Around; 2012, 2018 tie-down roping)

Wrangler NFBR Qualifications: 2 (2021, 2023)

Joey Williams*

6. Joey Williams

Hometown: Volborg, MT

2023 WPRA Earnings: $109,355

Wrangler NFBR Qualifications: 3 (2021-23)





Taylor Munsell*

7. Taylor Munsell

Hometown: Alva, OK

2023 WPRA Earnings: $108,458

Wrangler NFBR Qualifications: 3 (2021-23)





Bradi Good*

8. Bradi Good

Hometown: Abilene, TX

2023 WPRA Earnings: $95,277

Wrangler NFBR Qualifications: 1 (2023)





Cheyanne McCartney*

9. Cheyanne McCartney

Hometown: Kingston, OK

2023 WPRA Earnings: $85,703

Wrangler NFBR Qualifications: 3 (2021-23)





Jackie Crawford*

10. Jackie Crawford

Hometown: Stephenville, TX

2023 WPRA Earnings: $85,240

World Titles: 23 (2014, 2016, 2020 breakaway roping; 2008-11, 2013, 2015-16, 2018-19, 2023 all-around; 2011, 2014, 2016, 2023 team roping header; 2008-10, 2013-14, 2023 tie-down roping)

Wrangler NFBR Qualifications: 3 (2020-21, 2023)

Danielle Lowman*

11. Danielle Lowman

Hometown: Gilbert, AZ

2023 WPRA Earnings: $82, 816

Wrangler NFBR Qualifications: 2 (2021, 2023)





Kendal Pierson*

12. Kendal Pierson

Hometown: Wardlow, AB

2023 WPRA Earnings: $80,031

Wrangler NFBR Qualifications: 1 (2023)





Rickie Fanning*

13. Rickie Fanning

Hometown: Spearfish, SD

2023 WPRA Earnings: $79,482

Wrangler NFBR Qualifications: 2 (2022-23)





Josie Conner*

14. Josie Conner

Hometown: Iowa, LA

2023 WPRA Earnings: $74,763

Wrangler NFBR Qualifications:2 (2022-23)





Erin Johnson*

15. Erin Johnson

Hometown: Fowler, CO

2023 WPRA Earnings: $66,742

World Titles: 3 (2011-12, 2015)

Wrangler NFBR Qualifications:4 (2020-23)

*Photos courtesy WPRA