BREAKING: First Round of Wrangler NFR Cancelled

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA (WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 6, 2023) — The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and Las Vegas Events announced Wednesday night that the first performance of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo scheduled for Thursday, December 7 will be canceled after a deadly shooting took place on the University of Nevada-Las Vegas campus Wednesday killing three and critically injuring at least one.

At approximately 11:45 a.m. Wednesday December 6, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received reports of an active shooter on the UNLV Campus. UNLV police and LVMPD officers responded immediately and engaged the suspect outside of Beam Hall, according to LVMPD officials. Three victims were confirmed dead and at least one critically injured. Armed confrontation of the suspect by law enforcement stopped the suspects further actions and the shooter was confirmed dead, LVMPD officials said in a press conference on Wednesday.

“There is no more ongoing threat to our community here in Las Vegas,” said LVMPD Sheriff Kevin McMahill in a news conference Wednesday.

The Wrangler NFR is held each year inside the Thomas and Mack Center Arena, which is located on the UNLV campus and less than a mile away from where the shooting took place. According to officials the Thomas and Mack Center was put on lockdown during the incident. The PRCA and Las Vegas Events Board of Trustees announced Wednesday night that the first performance of the Wrangler NFR will be canceled and in respect for the victims the NFR will take a day of mourning. At this time, the PRCA and LVE has not yet released an update about the remainder of the NFR.

“Today’s shooting on the UNLV campus was alarming and deeply troubling,” said PRCA CEO Tom Glause in a PRCA news release. “The PRCA is grateful for the rapid, professional response from law enforcement and first responders. Our thoughts right now are focused on the victims of this senseless act of violence.”

Additional details will be announced on the morning of Thursday, December 7. The Cowboy Channel Cowboy Christmas at the Las Vegas Convention Center will still open to the public on Thursday, December 7 – December 16.

This is a developing story and updates will be made as more information is available.