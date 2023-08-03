Western Horseman Named Presenting Partner for 2023 Patriot Las Vegas and Its New $1 Million Patriot Vegas Barrel Race Finale

Las Vegas — The Patriot Event announced that the world’s leading Western lifestyle magazine, Western Horseman, has been named as the official presenting partner of the world’s largest equine event — Patriot Vegas. This prestigious event will be returning to Horseman’s Park in 2023. With the new agreement with Western Horseman, it promises to be the “royal flush” of Western events during the Wrangler® National Finals Rodeo. Learn more about Patriot Las Vegas Presented by Western Horseman at: patriotevent.com/patriot-las-vegas-nv/.

With more than 3,000 entries at the 2022 Patriot Vegas, it has quickly become one of the nation’s leading events. Couple that with Western Horseman’s partnership and their ability to capture the Western world’s lifestyle, and the event will host one of the country’s most prestigious barrel races that projects a $1 million payout with unmatched coverage.

“We have long been fans of the Patriot events as they offer an opportunity for all ages and skill levels to compete for outstanding payouts,” says Dani Licklider, director of Western brands for Morris Media Network. “We’re very excited for Western Horseman and Barrel Horse News to partner with [Patriot producers] the Halls to promote the sport of rodeo and spotlight the top-notch athletes and events this year.”

The Patriot Fort Worth

Patriot co-producer Kevin Hall provides some insight on who is lending their talents to the effort and what can be expected for this year’s Patriot Vegas.

“We named Robin Hofmann, the Queen of Hearts, as the managing director. I believe she will help us develop a truly special Vegas experience, with limited number of contestants — a 4D race with so many ways to win huge dollars, all during the NFR in Las Vegas,” Hall says. “The combination of our host casino and Clark County’s new covered $6 million arena sets the perfect stage for an epic experience in Vegas. The road to Vegas will be unique and fun. We have hand selected 30 events across the country to qualify their racers into the Patriot Vegas Finale race. The upcoming Patriot Fort Worth will be the first qualifying event, followed by a mix of events from multiple associations, including Better Barrel Races, National Barrel Horse Association, West Coast Barrel Racing Association and Women’s Professional Rodeo Association. We are super excited to release the full schedule in the next few weeks, but the books are already open for the very first qualifier.”

Robin Hofmann also expresses excitement for the event, along with a strong sense of gratitude.

“I am so honored to be included in the formation of this program for The Patriot owners, Kevin and Andrea Hall,” Hofmann says. “Barrel racing is evolving as a sport, and the demand for lucrative payout events is at an all-time high. The Patriot is poised to deliver these types of events at rodeo vacation destinations such as Reno, Nevada; Cheyenne, Wyoming; and Las Vegas, Nevada. I will be bringing Select Stallion Stakes on board, as well. We already offer a $20,000 bonus in Fort Worth. We are excited to announce there will be a$10,000 bonus in Reno, a $10,000 bonus in Cheyenne and a $15,000 bonus in Las Vegas. Keep an eye out for Select Stallion Stakes to announce a slot race that will run at the Cheyenne event. We are looking forward to working with several highly respected independent producers, as well as the most well-known associations in barrel racing.”

The focus of this new endeavor is to create:

1) A very lucrative series that culminates in a $1 million payout event at Horseman’s Park in Las Vegas, Nevada, during the NFR.

2) Keeping the qualification process simple so everyone can understand it

3) Structuring payouts that contestants and finals qualifiers can’t afford to pass up

For more information and a qualifiers list, visit www.patriotevent.com