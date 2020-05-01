Gear of the Month — May

Sponsored by 5 Star Equine Products

Your horse puts in a lot of work. Sometimes all day long. You know this. Whether you’re out gathering cattle, throwing loops, or on a long trail ride, your hard-working horse deserves a pad with its needs in mind.

Your horse needs a saddle pad that lasts long and is of great quality. You don’t need a pad that gets thin in areas, with pilling materials, or that wears out quickly. You need a pad that is the right shape for your horse and the right thickness for the job you’re going to do.

Not all saddle pads are the same. The type of saddle pad you need is based on a number of factors, such as, how long you will be riding, the type of terrain on which you will be riding, and the weight of the rider.

A general guideline to determine your pad thickness is listed below:

• If you ride more than four hours at one time on a regular basis, you need a pad that is at least 7/8″ thick.

• If you regularly ride over mountainous or hilly areas, again, you want at least a 7/8″ thick pad, but 1″ would be better.

• 1″ – best for heavier riders or for especially long or hard use. Designed with ranch work in mind, for roping, performance, colt starting or heading to the mountains with lots of gear. If you and your gear together weigh more than 200 lbs., you should get at least a 7/8″ pad, but a 1″ would be better.

The Rancher 5 Star saddle pad is specially engineered for ropers and ranchers, as well as long trail rides. Designed to be used alone, our SUPER THICK 1-1/8″ wool pad eliminates the need to double pad and reduces cinching. The 100% pure wool is available in natural and black in the 1 1/8” thickness in a size to fit your specific needs.

The Rancher 5 Star Saddle Pad is ideal for ranching, roping and long trail rides.

Optional leg and cinch cutouts are available, as well as the flex fit wither option that eliminates pressure on the wither area and prevents the need to continually reseat the pad into the gullet of your saddle during long trail rides. It is available in a mule and horse contour to fit any backline. And, as always, all 5 Star Equine Products are handcrafted in the USA!

5 Star Equine Products only uses 100% pure wool in the manufacturing of our pads. The natural properties of wool allow it to wick sweat and remove heat from your horse’s back. It also will absorb and disperse pressure to eliminate sore backs.

5 Star has been in business for 21 years and continues to offer exciting new tack and gear without compromising quality. Other 5 Star products include a full line of all-natural mohair cinches, breast collars and halters, as well as a full line of Patriot Sport Boots.