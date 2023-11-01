To Blanket or Not to Blanket: The Equestrian Dilemma

Sponsored by Weaver Leather

As the temperatures start to drop and winter approaches, many of you face the age-old dilemma – to blanket or not to blanket your horse? At Weaver Equine, they understand the importance of making the right choice for your beloved equine companion.

Blanketing your horse is a decision that can significantly impact their comfort and well-being during the colder months. Here are a few key factors to consider when making this important choice:

1. **Temperature and Climate:** Understanding your local climate and the specific needs of your horse is essential. While some horses may be more cold-tolerant, others may require extra protection during chilly nights.

2. **Body Condition:** Horses come in all shapes and sizes, and their body condition plays a significant role in determining if they need a blanket. Thinner horses or those with shorter coats may need additional insulation.

3. **Stall or Turnout:** Consider whether your horse is primarily in a stall or turned out. Horses that spend more time outdoors may benefit from blankets to shield them from the elements.

4. **Breed and Coat Length:** Certain breeds and coat types are naturally better equipped for colder weather. It’s important to know your horse’s specific needs.

5. **Age and Health:** Older horses or those with health issues may have a harder time regulating their body temperature, making a blanket a wise choice.

