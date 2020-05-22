Brady Weaver Uses Show Horses to Brand Calves

With most horse shows cancelled, Southern Utah trainer Brady Weaver takes advantage of the situation by using his show string to brand calves. Brady WeaverBrandingreined cow horse Author Western Horseman Website Related Posts Bruce Sandifer’s Neck Reining Tips May 12, 2020 Learn From Horsemen Past May 8, 2020 No-Mess Medicating May 8, 2020 Perfect the Rate and Turn Positions May 4, 2020 Mike Kevil Catches More Than Wild Cattle April 29, 2020 Mike Major Teaches a Colt to Give to Pressure April 28, 2020 Write A Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.