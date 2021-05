You’ve got to have a balance in life. For WCRA athlete Kaleb Summers, it’s a balance between rodeo, hunting and professional noodling.

“When you’ve had as many near-miss accidents, highlights in the wild and near-death incidents, you’ve created a high that you’ll always try to get back to you.” WCRA Rodeo steer wrestler and professional noodler Kaleb Summers explains how he parallels extreme risk and self-challenge in everything he does.