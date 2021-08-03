Babbitt Ranches: Securing a Legacy

Members of the Babbitt Ranches crew discuss securing the legacy of the historic northern Arizona cattle outfit.

Getting the younger generation involved and teaching them ranching skills and a work ethic are keys to preserving the legacy of Babbitt Ranches, according to manager Clay Rodgers and longtime cowboy Everett Ashurst. On the historic northern Arizona ranch, featured in the August 2021 issue of Western Horseman, the working crew includes cowboys of all ages, including several not yet in their teenage years.