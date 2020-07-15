Tugboat the punchy pony and Tongue River Ranch’s Blaine Roberts are ridin’, ropin’ and ranchin’ to get ready for the WRCA World Championship Ranch Rodeo Invitational Ranch Horse Sale, Texas, this November.

It’s time to meet TUGBOAT! Western Horseman introduces the small-but-mighty bay pony!

Tugboat and Blaine Roberts are ridin’, ropin’ and ranchin’ to get ready for the Working Ranch Cowboys Association World Championship Ranch Rodeo Invitational Ranch Horse Sale on November 14th, in Amarillo, Texas. Could there be anything cooler than a cowboy kid riding a punchy pony?

Well, yes! The money Tugboat brings will be donated to the Working Ranch Cowboys Association Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) non-profit that provides financial assistance to working ranch cowboys and their family members. Western Horseman, Tongue River Ranch, WHC Ranch Horse Sale and the Working Ranch Cowboys Association are looking forward to tracking Tugboat’s progress and ultimately, raise funds for a great cause.

Keep your eyes peeled for more tales of Tugboat, who will also be highlighted in the April 2020 issue of Western Horseman.