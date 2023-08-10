2023 Best of Western Horseman Awards Honors Industry Icons

World’s Leading Horse Magazine Since 1936 Celebrates Best of the Best

Western Horseman has officially launched the 2023 Best of Western Horseman Awards. Voting for the awards kicked off August 1 to an influx of passionate fans and supporters of the Western industry. This fan-voted campaign gives proper recognition to the events, brands, trainers, industry icons and more who continue to represent, advocate and promote the Western way of life.

The Best of Western Horseman Awards aims to shine a spotlight on those companies and individuals that pioneer and shape the future of the Western industry. Nominees were selected based on a number of factors, including fan nominations and editorial and staff recommendations, and then ultimately compiled and voted on by committee. The 388 nominees are organized in five sections: People, Apparel, For Your Horse, Home & Ranch and Culture. Those sections are divided into 28 different categories, such as Hats, Equipment, Retail Stores, and Tack & Gear.

“Throughout 87 years of history, Western Horseman bore witness to a number of industry advancements from the formation of breed registries to the creation of rodeo associations,” says Dani Licklider, director of Western Brands for Morris Media Network. “Western Horseman has been a staple in the lives and homes of millions of equine enthusiasts. We believe there is no company better suited to set the standard of excellence in the Western industry than Western Horseman, and we’re excited to honor the 2023 Best of Western Horseman Award winners.”

The Best of Western Horseman Awards parallels the company’s core values of authenticity, cowboy spirit and the Western way of life. The “world’s leading horse magazine since 1936” has stood the test of time, and the same dedication to producing quality content is alive and well today.

The fan-voted winners of this elite honor will be revealed in the December issue of Western Horseman magazine. Voting for the Best of Western Horseman Awards concludes August 20 at 11:59 p.m. CST. Cast your votes at westernhorseman.com/best-of-western-horseman/.

Contact:

Nicole Speeding, Marketing Manager

Western Horseman

817-569-7144

[email protected]

www.westernhorseman.com