You won’t disappoint with this chewy, cherry, coconut dessert.

Cherry Macaroon Skillet Recipe

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 45 minutes

Yields: 8 to 10 servings

Ingredients

1 16-ounce box angel food cake mix

⅓ cup sugar

1½ cups shredded coconut, plus more for topping

3 large eggs

1 cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 teaspoon coconut extract

2 21-ounce cans cherry pie filling

2 teaspoons almond extract

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Generously butter a 12-inch cast iron skillet or 9-by-13-inch baking dish. In a mixing bowl, combine the angel food cake mix, sugar and coconut. In a separate bowl, whisk the eggs and cream together until smooth, and stir in the vanilla and coconut extract. Add the egg mixture to the cake mixture and stir to combine. Spread the batter evenly into the skillet or dish. In a small bowl, combine the cherries and almond extract, and spread evenly on top of the batter. Place the dessert in the oven and bake for 40 minutes, or until the crust sets up and is a light golden brown along the edges. Remove and sprinkle an even layer of coconut on top. Return to the oven and bake for an additional eight to 10 minutes, or until the coconut browns just slightly. Let cool slightly and serve warm.

