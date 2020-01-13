Kent and Shannon Rollins share an easy slow cooker chicken chili recipe.

Slow Cooker Chicken Chili

PREP TIME: 5 minutes

TOTAL TIME: 5 hours and 5 minutes

YIELDS: 4 to 6 servings

Ingredients

2 large chicken breasts

1 10-ounce can Ro-Tel diced tomatoes and green chiles

1 15½ -ounce can kidney beans

1 15-ounce can black beans

1 1¼ -ounce package chili seasoning

1 yellow onion, chopped

Shredded cheese, sour cream, etc., for serving

Directions

Turn the slow cooker to low and stir in all the ingredients. Cook for 4 hours or until the chicken is tender and fully cooked throughout. Remove the chicken and shred with a fork. Place the chicken back in the slow cooker and turn to warm until ready to serve. Strain the ingredients out and top with shredded cheese, sour cream, chopped onions, etc., if desired.