The Cowboy Way Presents: Coffee With a Cowboy | Bubba Thompson talks to Kent Rollins

The popular TV show “The Cowboy Way” has made it possible for many Americans to watch a day in the life of ranchers in the south. While the three cowboys—Bubba Thompson, Booger Brown and Cody Harris—were on a break from production they took time to visit with some fellow cowboys. This first virtual visit of The Cowboy Way Presents: Coffee With a Cowboy features Bubba Thompson talking with chuckwagon cook Kent Rollins.
Check out The Cowboy Way Presents: Coffee With a Cowboy discussion with Joe Beaver here.
Love Cowboy Way an love The Cowboy Way Present yall guys are so good at what you do .keep up the good work.
Best show ever
Bubba,where are the recipes?
Enjoyed yours and Cody’s interviews!