Western Horseman Playlist

This Month’s Musical Picks
June is our rodeo issue, but it could also be our issue about really good people. From rodeo’s best horses to some of its best people, this issue has them all. Our playlist this month also reflects our love for rodeo and how influential it is on the Western way of life. Happy listening!
Here are our top picks:
- Rodeo, Garth Brooks
- This rodeo classic is a must on any Western playlist. It tells the story of a rodeo cowboy and his love of the sport along with the trials and tribulations he experiences.
- I Can Still Make Cheyenne, George Strait
- George Strait is a true cowboy and storyteller. This song about a cowboy choosing the rodeo road above all else has always been a hit.
- Dear Rodeo, Cody Johnson
- This song strikes a cord with many who love rodeo and how it always pulls you back in.
- Open the Gate, Zach Bryan
- Fast climbing on the charts, Zach Bryan tells stories in his songs. Listen closely to the lyrics to understand the deeper meanings the words hold.
- July in Cheyenne, Aaron Watson
- July in Cheyenne tells the story of rodeo legend and champion bull rider Lane Frost who died while rodeoing in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
Everyday Picks
Find all Western Horseman playlists here.
Classic Cowboys
A playlist for cowboys, by cowboys.
Music legends Johnny Cash, George Strait, Randy Travis and more join together in this playlist to bring you tunes that can be appreciated from wherever in the West you’re from.
Women of the West
A playlist by the women who live and love the Western way of life.
Listen to country classics like Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, Reba McEntire and Faith Hill alongside newer voices like Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney, Kaitlin Butts and more in this women inspired playlist.
Red Dirt
A playlist that transports you to the West.
Red dirt is known for producing great songwriters and musicians. From Whiskey Myers to Turnpike Troubadors, Flatland Cavalry and Randy Rogers Band, you’ll feel the spirit of the West in every song.
On the Rodeo Road
A playlist for the toughest cowboys and the rankest stock.
Whether you’re driving to watch the rodeo, pulling on your chaps, or slipping your hand into the bucking strap, this playlist is perfect for all rodeo fans and cowboys!