2021 Youth Art Contest Guidelines

Western Horseman and Cowboy Artists of America invite you to enter your best drawing or painting in our 2021 youth art contest. All artwork must depict Western horses as the subject.

One champion and reserve champion are selected in each of three age divisions: 8 and under; 9 to 13; and 14 to 18.

One overall grand champion is awarded.

Winners judged by: Western Horseman Senior Editor Jennifer Denison and Cowboy Artists of America members.

Prizes

Grand champion wins a trip to the 2021 Cowboy Artists of America art exhibition and sale. The award includes transportation expenses (up to $1,200) and admission to the sale events for winner and two guests. It also includes one two-night hotel stay.

Champion in each age division receives: Signed and numbered limited edition print, Ranch Horse, by CAA artist Mikel Donahue Winning artwork published in Western Horseman $75 in Western Horseman books and/or products Two-year subscription to Western Horseman



Reserve champion in each age division receives: $75 in Western Horseman books and/or products Two-year subscription to Western Horseman



The 14 to 18 age division top three pieces also receive scholarships from the Cowboy Artists of America Joe Beeler Foundation to be used toward art education and/or materials: champion, $1,000; reserve, $500; third place, $250.

The top submissions in each age group will appear in a slideshow on westernhorseman.com.

Western Horseman will announce winners on July 1. Artwork is returned after that date.

Additional Guidelines

Artwork must be original, done solely by entrant with no help.

Drawings and paintings must appear on blank white paper or canvas, not ruled or colored paper.

Artwork dimensions should not exceed 16 inches by 20 inches.

One entry per person; multiple entries will not be accepted.

No email or digital submissions will be accepted.

Artwork must include fully completed official entry form; no entry fee required.

Original artwork and official contest entry form must be received in the Western Horseman office no later than end of business day on Friday, April 30, 2021, at the address below, regardless of postmark.

Western Horseman & Cowboy Artists of America Youth Art Contest

Attn: Christine Hamilton

2112 Montgomery St.

Fort Worth, TX 76107

For six tips on becoming a better artist, read “Art Smarts” in the February 2021 issue of Western Horseman. Check out a gallery of the 2020 youth art contest winners here.