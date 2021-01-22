February 2021

Riding JP Colonel Blackcatt, Anna Van Norman of the Van Norman Ranch competes at the Elko County “NoFair,” held in Elko, Nevada, in 2020. Read about the ranching roots of cutting on page 70. Photo by Nicole Poyo.

A ROAD TO HORSEMANSHIP

A colt-starting clinic in the Argentine Patagonia led by Gabe and Reata (Brannaman) Clark at remote ranch Estancia Ranquilco inspires horsemanship revelations across cultures. By ANDRIA HAUTAMAKI, Page 46

CHALLENGING THE COMFORT ZONE

In a one-of-a-kind clinic, Trevor Carter teaches riders and horses of all backgrounds how to rope and help at his annual family branding. By CHRISTINE HAMILTON, Page 56

YELLOWSTONE BY HORSE

A backcountry pack trip down less traveled trails in the famous national park offers an adventure well worth taking. By MELISSA HEMKEN, Page 62

SHAPING THE HERD

The cutting horse served an indisputable role in developing the beef market and in guiding the breeding and training of Western stock horses. A new film explores the history of cutting and leaves a lasting impression on its producers. By ROSS HECOX, Page 70

RIDE WEST

Ranching With ranchers and horsemen struggling to find qualified new hires, Wade Black is equipping youth with cowboy skills. Page 14

How-To Florida horseman Sean Patrick suggests two basic strategies to prepare for an outdoor ride in new country. Page 18

Adventures One backcountry New Zealand outfit offers the perfect vacation rides for the avid horseman. Page 26

3 Questions With Doug Williamson, having competed in racing, rodeo and reined cow horses, is still leaving his mark on the performance horse industry. Page 30

Western Stops The historic St. James Hotel in Cimarron, New Mexico, takes guests back in time to the wilder days of the West. Page 36

